20 great things to do in London this week

This week you can catch the Some Voices choir belting out tunes in Wapping, head to a late-night opening at the National Army Museum for an India Independence Late or polish of some seafood and craft beer at Claw. Enjoy!

CENTRAL

Secrets of the Movies, The Strand Gallery, Thu, free. See poster artworks and set photography from all your favourite films, meet Paddington Bear and Spongebob Squarepants, join an animation workshops or take time to ogle at a unique model cinema, custom-built from 25,000 Lego bricks over 150 hours.

Seafood and Craft Beer Feast, Claw, Thu, £35. Holy crabs! Live out your seafood and craft beer dreams at this Seafood and Craft Beer Feast.

Apologia, Trafalgar Studios, all week, £35-£95. Stockard Channing brings her acting chops to bear on this formulaic dinner party play.

Cat On a Hot Tin Roof, Apollo Shaftesbury, all week, £20-£95. Sienna Miller, Jack O'Connell and Colm Meaney star in this evocative but muddled take on the Tennessee Williams classic.

Matisse in the Studio, Royal Academy of Arts, all week, from £14. The approach here is to look at the great French innovator (1869-1954) through the prism of the junk he kept in his studio. Vases, masks, tables, that kind of thing.

NORTH

Holy F*ck, Jazz Cafe, Wed, £14. The Toronto-based band performs a melange of electronica, noise and industrial in its original material.

Cubitt Sessions, Lewis Cubitt Square, all week, prices vary. A multi-arts outdoor festival of opera, jazz, comedy and theatre is taking over Cubitt Square in King's Cross.

EAST

Some Voices: Human, Studio Spaces E1, Wed-Thu, £17. Some Voices choir are back with another blistering show and this time their choral tunes will be taking you on an immersive exploration of music as matter, and what it is to be human.

Summer of Change Festival, Canvas Cafe, Thu, £5-£20. This feel-good festival champions positive global, local and personal change. Pick up a day-long pass or book specific events that will teach you how to make steps towards making the world around you better.

Point Blank's Dive In Pop Up Store, 103 Redchurch St, Thu, free entry. Fill your wardrobe with David Hockney-inspired garms at Point Blank’s first pop-up shop.

The London Shuffle Club Summer, The Yard, all week, from £40. Push it real good at The London Shuffle Club, popping-up in Shoreditch this summer for disc-shuffling aplenty.

SOUTH

Woodburner, Flat Iron Square, Wed, free. Live music every week at the Garden in Flat Iron Square. Tonight catch Group Lokito.

Market, Rye Lane, all week, free. Find lemon slushies by Forza Win, green delights from Rudi’s Plant Emporium and a display of cult magazines from the Hyman Archive at this temporary pop-up space in the heart of Peckham.

Mosquitoes, National Theatre, all week, £15-£65. Olivia Colman and Olivia Williams star as sisters in this wildly ambitious new play from Lucy Kirkwood.

Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power, Tate Modern, all week, from £15. This exhibition flips the idea of 'black art' on its head, tracing an under looked 20-year period of creative innovation among African-American artists.

WEST

India's Independence Late, National Army Museum, Wed, free. Marking the 70th anniversary of India’s independence, this late-night opening invites visitors to share family histories and enjoy live performances, poetry readings, hands-on workshops and Indian food.

Regina Spektor, Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, Wed, from £45. A very welcome return for the Moscow-born, Bronx-dwelling piano protegé, singer and anti-folk queen.

AND FINALLY

Book...a three course bubbly brunch at BungaTINI

Get...yourself bowling, bubbles and a burger for £12.75 at Queens

Grab...tickets to London theatre shows

BEST OF THE BLOG

Giant inflatable obstacle courses, taco parties and gin cocktails: it’s LondOntheInside’s tips for August

Seven places in London where you can get an Aperol Spritz for £5 or less

Ah, the Breville toastie. A Tottenham cheesemonger is bringing them to King’s Cross

Hundreds of butterflies are winging their way to the Horniman Museum

Main image: Amer Ramzan/Flickr