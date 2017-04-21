31 fun things to do in London this weekend

Ready for the weekend? Over the next couple of days you can head to a classic car boot sale in King’s Cross, get crafty at the Spring Makers Day or cheer on the runners taking on the London Marathon this Sunday. Have a corker with the list below!

CENTRAL

RA Lates: America Dreaming, Royal Academy of Arts, Sat, £35. Travel back in time to 1930s America, the decade of superhero comic books, sumptuous art deco design and the emergence of the term ‘the American Dream’.

March for Science, Parliament Square, Sat, free. Thousands are expected to march through London on Saturday April 22 to raise awareness for scientific progress and defend scientific integrity, starting at Parliament Square from 2pm.

Detox Kitchen Brunch, Another Space, Sat, £30. The Detox Kitchen founder, Lily Simpson, hosts this feel-good workshop. Choose from standard or hot yoga followed by a healthy brunch and a talk on nutrition.

London Marathon, across town, Sun, free. Cheer on long distance runners of all abilities as they take over the city for this world-famous event.

‘Casablanca’ 75th anniversary screening, Prince Charles Cinema, Sun, £10. ‘Casablanca’ may be three quarters of a century old, but it still feels as fresh as a daisy.

Macaroon Art, secret London location, Sun, £40. Design edible art while drinking prosecco at this macaroon-decorating workshop. When the work is done, you can box up your goodies to take home.

NORTH

© AP Sturrock

Sura Susso, Green Note, TONIGHT, £10. Super-talented Gambian kora player and younger brother to Seckou plays from his brand new debut album ‘Sila Kang’. Plus DJs spinning afrobeat, highlife and more.

When Doves Cry: A Night Celebrating The Music Of Prince, Lock Tavern, TONIGHT, free. A night entirely dedicated to the music of the late great genre-bending funk-pop innovator.

Classic Car Boot Sale, Granary Square, Sat-Sun, £5. Granary Square in King’s Cross is gearing up to be covered in classic vehicles from which vendors will be flogging vintage fashion, homewares and collectibles.

It’s Not Yet Midnight, Roundhouse, all weekend, £19.50-£32.50. A series of towering performances from this hip French circus company.

Geta Brătescu: The Studio: A Tireless, Ongoing Space, Camden Arts Centre, all weekend, free. A body of work encompassing photos, drawings, films, sculptures and textiles.

EAST

The Golden Egg Love Fest

Supa Dupa Fly x Drizzy Takeover, Trapeze, TONIGHT, £5-£7. Guest DJs play garage, R&B and hip hop classics plus there’ll be 15 minutes of straight-up Drake played every hour.

The Golden Egg Love Fest, Shacklewell Lane Mosque, Sat-Sun, £20-£30. A two-day festival of dance, poetry and multi-faith live music in celebration of local diversity, all held in a Hackney mosque.

Record Store Day at Libreria, Sat, free-£10. Celebrate Record Store Day by having a beer, a browse and listening to some beats at Shoreditch’s favourite analogue book shop.

The Big London Flea, EPIC Dalston, Sun, free. Market traders will set up shop alongside locals clearing out their attic to sell pre-loved clothes, kitchenware, oddities and accessories.

Spoken Word Sundays, Found, Sun, free. An evening of bombastic storytelling and refined rhymes from The Other syndicate to mark National Poetry Month.

‘The Last Detail’, Hackney Picturehouse, Sun, £12.50, £11.50 concs. It’s the day after Jack Nicholson’s 80th birthday, so why not celebrate with arguably his finest performance: as a veteran sailor tasked with escorting a young and naïve private to military prison, and showing him a sordidly good time en route.

SOUTH

© The Other Richard

Gin & Juice Hip Hop House Party, Prince of Wales, TONIGHT, £10. Hip hop and urban beats from resident DJs.

‘Bad Lieutenant’, Deptford Cinema, TONIGHT, £5, £3.50 concs. In Abel Ferrara’s bruising drama, Harvey Keitel is the depraved and corrupt New York cop of the title.

Natives, Southwark Playhouse, Fri-Sat, £20, previews £12. Smart, sympathetic look at the digital travails of three teens in three corners of the world.

Spring Makers Day, The Workshop, Sat, free. Get crafty in a series of free two-hour creative workshops, including life drawing, painting, woodwork and sculpture each hosted by The Workshop’s artists in residence - Chris Baxter, Luke Haseler and Mark Bennett.

Clark, Electric Brixton, Sat, £10. Featuring new music from the electronic artist accompanied by performances from dancers Melanie Lane and Kaini del Vaille.

St George’s Day at Borough Market, Sun, free. Borough Market will be celebrating English and Catalan culture to mark St George’s Day with a serenading from the London Catalan Choir, art workshops and a ‘human tower’ performance by Castellers of London.

Erik van Lieshout: Three Social Works, South London Gallery, all weekend, free. Erik Van Lieshout’s show feels like watching a foreign soap opera when you’re on holiday. That surreality, that sense of getting a peek into something brash, gruesome, mainstream yet totally alien emanates from every pore in this exhibition.

WEST

© Marc Brenner

Classic Cinema Club: ‘Girlfriends’, Ealing Town Hall, TONIGHT, £7, £6 concs. As part of the Club’s two-month season of films directed by women, you’re urged to check out this recently rediscovered 1978 New York indie whose director Claudia Weill deserves far greater recognition.

Guards at the Taj, Bush Theatre, Fri-Sat, £20, concs £17.50. Bleak, thought-provoking satire from US playwright Rajiv Joseph.

After-school Club for Grown-ups at the Natural History Museum, Natural History Museum, TONIGHT, £30-£48. Explore the museum at night with a full range of activities to keep you (mostly) out of trouble, including face-painting, and T-shirt and mask-making as well as a torch-lit trail in the dino gallery.

The Museum Depot Open Weekend, London Transport Museum Depot, Sat-Sun, £12. Hear stories from Hidden London tours, discover the Kingsway Tramway Subway with historian Oliver Green and marvel at the stories uncovered from London soil during the Crossrail tunnelling project with author Gillian Tindall.

AND FINALLY

BEST OF THE BLOG

The brass till from L Manze’s pie and mash shop in Walthamstow has been stolen

Tube staff at London Bridge station are staging a 24-hour strike

Sadiq Khan is setting up a super group to protect London’s street markets

The new Doctor Who won’t be Phoebe Waller-Bridge – or anyone who doesn’t have a Y chromosome