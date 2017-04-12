Calling all cheese fiends! Three grate events you won't want to miss

Slutty for cheese? Get yourself to one (or all) of these brie-lliant events.

A post shared by Julia Galvin (@juliagalvin) on Dec 30, 2016 at 7:11am PST

A two-day celebration of ‘the great British cheese renaissance’, complete with talks and tastings, live music, craft beer and cocktails, is coming this May. The festival will feature one-off collaborations between urban cheesemakers and Camden Market’s street traders. Expect Kappacasein’s famous grilled cheese sandwiches, specials from The Cheese Bar and malakoffs (Swiss fried cheese balls!). Camden Market. Chalk Farm. Sat May 6-7, From 11am. Free.

A post shared by La Fromagerie (@lafromagerieuk) on Apr 5, 2017 at 4:29am PDT

Indulge in three ultra-cheesy courses at this evening curated by La Fromagerie’s Ed Billings, each one paired with a different wine. The menu features a double baked cheese soufflé, Pecorino and lentil salad and a cheese plate. Be prepared to get stuck in, as the meal will be made with your own two hands. You’ll also be given recipes to recreate the dishes at home. Calthorpe Project. King’s Cross St Pancras. Fri Apr 21, 7-10:30pm. £33 (£26.40 for students).

A post shared by Voodoo Ray's (@voodoorays) on Feb 25, 2017 at 8:58am PST

Voodoo Ray’s have got serious skills when it comes to pizza mash-ups. They’ve previously teamed up with fried chicken pros Butchies, but this month they’re teaming up with Camden neighbours The Cheese Bar, the restaurant has created a number of limited edition cholesterol-clogging pizzas, covered in gooey goodness. Expect DJs and deals, with pizzas reduced from £26 to £20 for the one-day event. Camden Market. Chalk Farm. Thu Apr 13, From Midday.

Want MORE cheese? Here you go:

A cheese-themed bus tour is coming to London.

Forget chocolate, you can now get an Easter egg made from solid cheese.

A Camden street food stall is serving up pasta from a GIANT wheel of cheese.