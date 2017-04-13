What to watch on TV this Easter bank holiday

The first bank holiday weekend of 2017 is here and it’s about bloody time. For most of us that means four long, glorious days out of the office. We’ve never been so ready.

Here’s to 96 hours of sunny brunches, daytime drinking, hot cross bun-comas, pyjamas and brilliant stuff to watch on the telly. Now for our picks of the best stuff on the box this Easter:

‘Guerrilla’

THURSDAY

Guerrilla

Idris Elba stars, alongside Freida Pinto and Babou Ceesay, in this Sky Atlantic drama, which kicks off tonight. Pinto and Cessay play Jas and Marcus, a politically active couple who decide to take a stand during the racial struggle of ‘70s London. ‘Guerrilla’ makes for a violent and tense watch. 9pm, Sky Atlantic

‘Selma’

GOOD FRIDAY

Selma

Ava DuVernay’s ‘60s-set civil rights drama is just brilliant. It’s both an expert historical re-creation of the Selma to Montgomery voting rights marches and a powerful reflection of our current world. It garnered critical praise and numerous awards after its release in 2015, as well as a five-star rating from our reviewer. 9pm, BBC2

The Graham Norton Show

‘Doctor Who’ star Peter Capaldi, Miranda Hart and Keeley Hawes are on the presenter’s famous sofa this evening. Capaldi will be explaining his decision to leave the hit sci-fi series. But all eyes, including ours, will be on Warren Beatty, who was at the heart of this year’s epic Oscars mix-up. 10.30pm, BBC1

‘Doctor Who’

EASTER SATURDAY

Doctor Who

The Tardis has landed! The seriously popular sci-fi series is back for its tenth series and Peter Capaldi is back as the titular Time Lord (but his days are numbered). Post-Clara he’s working as a lecturer in a university, and that’s where he meets Bill Potts, the latest addition to the Doctor’s travels in space and time. Read our interview with Pearl Mackie, who plays Bill, here. 7.20pm, BBC1

The Imitation Game

Benedict Cumberbatch drives this thoughtful drama about the brilliant and tragic life of Alan Turing. The mathematician was responsible for breaking the Nazi Enigma code at Bletchley Park during WWII, but his wartime achievements were kept under wraps for years. 9pm, Channel 4

‘Line of Duty’

EASTER SUNDAY

Line of Duty

Expect more twists, turns and jaw-dropping cliffhangers from the fourth series of this frankly brilliant BBC drama, starring Thandie Newton as the devious DCI Roz Huntley. 9pm, ITV

Homeland

The vicious tug of war between US president-elect and the CIA is set to come to a potentially catastrophic conclusion on Sunday night, as the final episode in the Showtime drama's sixth season airs. 9pm, Channel 4

‘Girls’

BANK HOLIDAY MONDAY

Broadchurch

Here you have it, the final episode of the final ever series of ‘Broadchurch’. After two months of speculation, we’re finally going to find out who sexually assaulted Trish Winterman (Julie Hesmondhalgh). We’ll also be saying farewell to Olivia Colman and David Tennant’s partnership, and asking whether Broadchurch, and the fractured Latimer family, can ever heal after what’s happened. Big fans of the show can swap their sofas for the big screen to watch the finale – it’s being screened in cinemas. 9pm, ITV

Big Little Lies

The glossy HBO series, starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz (what a cast), continues. Following a group of women whose children have just started first grade, ‘Big Little Lies’ is dark, thrilling and insanely watchable. 9pm, Sky Atlantic

Girls

Lena Dunham’s much written about dramedy, following the lives of four New Yorkers as they stagger through their twenties, is coming to a close. Tonight’s episode will be a farewell to Hannah Horvath (Dunham) and the generation-defining, genre-bending series. 10pm, Sky Atlantic

