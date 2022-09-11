Children will love the futuristic exterior of this vast modern hotel close to City Airport. And whilst it’s a little out of the centre, Aloft is close to the Emirates Air Line cable car with its stomach-dropping views of the city and the attractions in Greenwich, including The O2 and the Cutty Sark ‘pirate’ ship. For kids aged between 2 and 12, the hotel offers a welcome programme, which includes healthy snacks and a sticker map, plus there’s a decent-sized indoor, heated pool.
London's best family-friendly hotels offer the perfect gateway to the city. From Hamleys’ overflowing shelves and some of the world's best attractions to the Science Museum’s inspiring exhibits, London is a magical playground for children. If you’re planning a family break to the city make sure you choose a hotel that knows how to make your stay really special. There are hotels that will bring milk and cookies to your little ones' beds before they go to sleep, where you can hire miniature scooters to race around Hyde Park, and one that even has its own bowling alley. Below are ten of our favourite family hotels in London – they’ll soon make you wish you were a kid again!
