London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
London's best family hotels, hotels for families in London

The best family-friendly hotels in London

Looking for a place to stay that will make your whole brood happy? Look no further than these fantastic family-friendly hotels

Written by
Gail Tolley
Advertising

London's best family-friendly hotels offer the perfect gateway to the city. From Hamleys’ overflowing shelves and some of the world's best attractions to the Science Museum’s inspiring exhibits, London is a magical playground for children. If you’re planning a family break to the city make sure you choose a hotel that knows how to make your stay really special. There are hotels that will bring milk and cookies to your little ones' beds before they go to sleep, where you can hire miniature scooters to race around Hyde Park, and one that even has its own bowling alley. Below are ten of our favourite family hotels in London – they’ll soon make you wish you were a kid again! 

Looking for more options? Check out London’s best Airbnbs

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

London's best family-friendly hotels

Aloft

Aloft

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Royal Docks

Children will love the futuristic exterior of this vast modern hotel close to City Airport. And whilst it’s a little out of the centre, Aloft is close to the Emirates Air Line cable car with its stomach-dropping views of the city and the attractions in Greenwich, including The O2 and the Cutty Sark ‘pirate’ ship. For kids aged between 2 and 12, the hotel offers a welcome programme, which includes healthy snacks and a sticker map, plus there’s a decent-sized indoor, heated pool.

Read more
Check prices
The Ampersand Hotel

The Ampersand Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • South Kensington

Though luxury, this is a hotel that definetely feels welcoming to family. Situated in the heart of Kensington, it's in a great location for the little ones. That's right, you've got the Natural History, Science Museums and the Royal Albert Hall just around the corner. There’s also a games room, featuring a ping-pong that will keep both kids and adults entertained. In terms of the rooms, they have plenty of space and feature huge beds with colourful headboards.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Athenaeum Hotel
Booking.com

Athenaeum Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Piccadilly

There’s a dedicated children’s concierge at The Athenaeum, which is charged with keeping your brood happy and entertained during your stay. Said concierge is armed with snacks, a vast DVD collection and even kites and footballs for outdoor activities. They’ll also sort out trips for you – whether you want to head to Theatreland to see Wicked or get up close to the Beefeaters outside Her Maj’s house. This luxurious art deco hotel also looks out over Green Park so energetic children have acres of green space in which to let off steam.

Read more
Brown's

Brown's

  • Hotels
  • Mayfair
  • price 4 of 4

This slick Mayfair establishment, which first opened its doors in 1837, really goes all out when it comes to children. There are kids’ check-in cards, turndowns with monkey teddies, rubber ducks in the bathrooms and a spa that does mini-treatments for those aged 4-16. There are several seasonal family packages – keep your eye on their offers pages. And in the restaurant, under-10s eat for free (certain times apply). You’re also very well placed for the toy Mecca that is Hamleys.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Ham Yard Hotel
Simon Brown

Ham Yard Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Soho

Your kids will feel like princrs and princesses at this elegant Soho residence. The whole hotel revolves around a tree-filled garden with a bronze sculpture centrepiece by Tony Cragg. And as for the practical stuff you'll find useful if you're a family, it has interconnecting rooms and a babysitting service – there are also some cute extras: mini bathrobes, milk and cookies at bedtime and books and board games galore. It's a magical hotel that won't disappoint. 

Read more
Check prices
Park Plaza County Hall

Park Plaza County Hall

  • Hotels
  • Waterloo

This large modern hotel next to Waterloo station is a surprisingly excellent choice for families. First up is the location: it’s right next to the London Eye, Shrek’s Adventure, the Sea Life Aquarium and the London Dungeon. That lot will keep you busy for the first few days. It also treats young guests like VIPs: on arrival children get a goodie bag, plus there are scheduled weekly events including movie nights and holiday-themed events (like pumpkin carving at Halloween) which give parents a welcome breather.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
The Ritz

The Ritz

  • Hotels
  • Piccadilly

London’s fanciest hotel makes sure children feel just as pampered as the adults. The Kidz @ The Ritz programme offers a heap of special services to under-16s. There are in-room games consoles, books and DVDs; welcome gifts; turndown treats and, most excitingly, free ice cream in The Palm Court and Ritz Restaurant (prepare for serious sugar highs). For parents staying in the suites, children up to the age of 15 can stay with them for free.

Read more
Check prices
Hilton London Bankside
Booking.com

Hilton London Bankside

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Southwark

A few roads away from the Tate Modern, Shakespeare’s Globe and the ‘wobbly’ Millennium Bridge you’ll find this modern hotel which, rather unusually for London, has rooms spacious enough to swing a cat in. Those aren’t the only things that make this Hilton attractive to families: there’s also a heated indoor pool, and compared to its central London counterparts it’s not exorbitantly priced.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
The Zetter Hotel

The Zetter Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Clerkenwell

This smart boutique hotel in Clerkenwell has everything to satisfy parents and kids alike. First of all it's decked out head to toe in Scandi-cool furnishings, plus it's located in one of the finest areas to eat out in the city that also happens to be served by all modes of transport. That should keep the grown-ups happy, while kids will be pleased to discover colouring books in their rooms (there are offers on inter-connecting rooms) as well as balloons and little bathrobes.

Read more
Check prices
Royal Garden Hotel

Royal Garden Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Kensington

Located on the southwest corner of Kensington Gardens, this five-star hotel offers views to die for. As well as the verdant foliage, you can also gaze upon the seventeenth-century Kensington Palace. But let's be honest, you'll probably spend more time in the gardens than looking at them! And so you should be. The park provides the perfect space to let kids burn off a load of energy and, to help them do so, Royal Garden Hotel hires out micro-scooters for kids. The little ones also receive free breakfast to set them up right for the inevitably busy days ahead.

Read more
Check prices
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.