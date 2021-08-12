London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The best hotels in London for star spotting

If you want to gawk at some glamour, the best hotels in London for star spotting should stand you in good stead

Written by
Danielle Goldstein
&
Time Out editors
Advertising

Keeen on doing something of a celebrity safari? You’ve come to the right place. London overflows with the most famous names in the world of hospitality, all of whom know what’s what when it comes to looking after the wealthiest and most discerning (read: nightmarish) people in the world. From hidden spas and 24-hour butlers to heated loo seats and secret hotel suites, nothing is too much hassle. But what was hot five years ago may now have fallen out of fashion, so before dropping a month’s wages at a trendy spot plucked from London's best restaurants on the off-chance of seeing an A-lister, consult our list of the best hotels in London for star spotting.

Looking for more options? Check out London’s best Airbnbs.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Langham Hotel

Langham Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Marylebone

The Langham’s location is the key to its appeal among the glitterati: it’s at the top end of Regent Street opposite BBC Broadcasting House, meaning that those with early or late shows at the Beeb get put up here. There’s a discreet indoor pool, a serene spa, swanky restaurant Roux at The Landau (due to reopen in the autumn) and Palm Court, which couldn’t be more English, having laid claim to the tradition of afternoon tea when the 380-room hotel opened in 1865. Past guests include Lady Gaga, Colin Farrell, Angelina Jolie and, er, Gloria Hunniford. Note that lesser beings – Radio One DJs, say – can sometimes be spotted at the YHA Oxford Street around the corner (ouch).

Read more
Check prices
Baglioni Hotel London
Booking.com

Baglioni Hotel London

  • Hotels
  • Kensington

This 67-room little slice of the Bella Vita is popular with a certain sort of celeb that likes to bring the gang: the majority of the first floor, including private bar, can be block-booked, so pesky mortals won’t be wandering into that afterparty. Christina Aguilera, Lindsay Lohan, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are all fans, there for the views over Kensington Palace and Gardens no doubt, and the fact that a Maserati with chauffeur is available for shopping trips (cabs are for riffraff). Naturally, pets are welcome too.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Soho Hotel
Simon Brown

Soho Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Soho

Forget Marylebone and Mayfair, if you want to see the stars you need to go where the stars hang out: Soho. The unrivalled nightlife in the area is a big draw for those with cash to splash and the five-star Soho Hotel makes for the perfect base from which to do so. Pull up a chair in the heated terrace of in-house restaurant Refuel and look out for the likes of Ryan Gosling, Michael Cera, Kate Hudson or Ross from ‘Friends’.

Read more
Check prices
Claridge's

Claridge's

  • Hotels
  • Mayfair

Want the ultimate celeb spot? You wanna get down to Claridge's mate. This is where royalty stay and you don't get much more famous than that. Queen Victoria is a former guest and Crown Prince Alexander II of Yugoslavia was actually born in suite 212. Non-royal (and more recent) queens include SJP, Julia Roberts and Kate Winslet, who are no doubt drawn to the iconic hotel by its long history, which dates back to 1812. Or maybe it's the heated loo seats and private butlers.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Covent Garden Hotel
Simon Brown

Covent Garden Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Seven Dials

The design might explain the hotel’s appeal to the rich and famous, eschewing, as it does, out-of-this-world luxury for unusual art pieces and eye-catching fabrics, which basically means that if you’re a gazillionaire, it probably looks like home. The private cinema and bowling alley can’t hurt either. And, not to be tacky, but our top tip for ogling celeb comings and goings? The mini tables out front on Monmouth Street: hide behind your cappuccino and catch the likes of Bob Geldof, Ashton Kutcher or Liza Minnelli sauntering out into Covent Garden.

Read more
Check prices
Corinthia Hotel London
Richard Powers

Corinthia Hotel London

  • Hotels
  • Whitehall

The Corinthia knows how to throw a party. Aftershow parties, fashion week parties, BAFTA parties, charity galas – the fun never stops. But it’s not just good times revelry; the Corinthia’s press facilities have made it a hit with Hollywood studios who send the likes of Chris Pine, Johnny Depp and Donald Sutherland to do junkets in one of the five high-tech meeting rooms, before whizzing them off to premieres. When it's all over there’s a spectacular three-floor, 3,330-square-metre spa to unwind in.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Connaught
© Jonathan Perugia / Time Out

Connaught

  • Hotels
  • Mayfair

A serious opulence permeates The Connaught, which regularly welcomes presidents, sheikhs and business bigwigs, as well as a fair amount of tabloid-fodder à la Cameron Diaz, Gwyneth Paltrow or Taylor Swift. There's artwork by Damien Hirst and Barbara Hepworth and a water feature out front by Japanese artist Tadao Ando, but really The Connaught is a master of traditional British charm (think Claridge’s – they have the same owner). It also has friends in high places, as in 2002 a new kitchen was opened by none other than Her Majesty The Queen.

Read more
Check prices
Sanderson

Sanderson

  • Hotels
  • Fitzrovia

Ian Schrager and Philippe Starck opened the Sanderson in 2000 to great fanfare and its fun, futuristic design has kept it popular with the in crowd ever since. It’s a popular spot for a launch or an afterparty, and everyone from Mariah Carey to Nicole Kidman has been spotted slipping out of the starship-themed lifts, reclining on the bold-as-you-like lobby furniture, or popping into the jewel-like Purple Bar (which doesn’t let the oiks in).

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
The Dorchester

The Dorchester

  • Hotels
  • Park Lane

The Dorchester has been swarming with the rich and famous since 1931. General Eisenhower lived here during WWII; Prince Philip had his stag do here, and Elizabeth Taylor found out she’d got the role of Cleopatra while staying in the Harlequin Penthouse (small change at almost £8k a night). Alfred Hitchcock loved it, and more recently the Kardashians and Kate Moss have all been spotted, but its popularity – at least among non-royals – was dented after a celebrity boycott began in 2014 when its owner, the Sultan of Brunei, introduced Sharia Law in his home country.

Read more
Check prices

Lanesborough

  • Hotels
  • Hyde Park Corner

With three staff to each guest, every room benefitting from its own butler and free laptops (just in case you can’t be bothered to unpack yours), it’s not hard to see why this Knightsbridge stalwart hosts the likes of Madonna, Leo DiCaprio and Kanye West. Rooms at this Regency beauty – now London’s most expensive hotel – go from £540 to £27k a night. If you’re uber-famous, opt for the Royal Suite, the location of which is supposedly known only by a few members of staff. It’s the location though that’s unbeatable for a certain sort of guest: perfect for Mayfair shopping and having your staff walk the dogs across the road in Hyde Park, but also great if you’re here to see friends: The Queen, conveniently, is just around the corner.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Chiltern Firehouse Hotel

Chiltern Firehouse Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Marylebone

It might have calmed down a bit since its opening a couple of years ago – not hard, as when it opened it had a near-constant scrum of paps outside – but the Firehouse, particularly its restaurant, still knows how to pack in the A-listers. Owner André Balazs (that’s ‘ba-lash’, dahling) is the guy behind LA’s Chateau Marmont and as such knows how to get the likes of Tom Cruise, Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne and David Beckham – pretty much all the slebs, actually – through the door. Bill Clinton famously took to the decks on his visit (he opened with some Billie Holiday apparently).

Read more

B.COM London Widget

Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.