The 9 best hotels in Mayfair

If luxury accommodation is a bit of you, have a gander at our pick of the best hotels in Mayfair

The neighbourhood of Mayfair's lavish reputation extends to its hotels so that means that the best hotels in this area really are the crème de la crème. Fear not, wherever you decide on, you'll be a stone's throw away from some of London’s best restaurants and most high-end stores.

Venture inside some of Mayfair’s hotels and you’ll find celebrated restaurants Gordon Ramsay’s Maze or Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester – not to mention the exquisite hotel facilities. Given those facts, it would be easy to never leave, but being closely bordered by Piccadilly, Soho and Regent Street, there’s plenty to see outside the confines of your hotel. Check out the best spots to stay in Mayfair below.

