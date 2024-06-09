London
Drawing room with four armchairs and a fireplace and a chandelier at Brown's Hotel.
Courtesy: Booking.comBrown's Hotel, a Rocco Forte Hotel

The 9 best hotels in Mayfair

If luxury accommodation is a bit of you, have a gander at our pick of the best hotels in Mayfair

Written by
Time Out editors
&
Paula Akpan
Contributor
Jennifer Banful
The neighbourhood of Mayfair's lavish reputation extends to its hotels so that means that the best hotels in this area really are the crème de la crème. Fear not, wherever you decide on, you'll be a stone's throw away from some of London’s best restaurants and most high-end stores.

Venture inside some of Mayfair’s hotels and you’ll find celebrated restaurants Gordon Ramsay’s Maze or Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester – not to mention the exquisite hotel facilities. Given those facts, it would be easy to never leave, but being closely bordered by Piccadilly, Soho and Regent Street, there’s plenty to see outside the confines of your hotel. Check out the best spots to stay in Mayfair below. 

Check out London's best Airbnbs
Indulge some more with London's best wine-tasting tours

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in and review every hotel featured, we've based our list on our expert knowledge of the destination covered, editorial reviews, user reviews, hotel amenities and in-depth research to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.

The best hotels in Mayfair

No.5 Maddox Street

No.5 Maddox Street

  • Hotels
  • Mayfair

No.5 is that kind of understated luxury hotel. Tucked away behind Bond Street, you'll find a building housing 12 super-stylish, self-sufficient suites, each one offering total privacy, daily housekeeping and a 24-hour concierge. Take your pick of suits ranging from one to three bedrooms and all have fully-equipped kitchens, Hypno beds, bathrooms overflowing with REN toiletries and Nespresso machines. 

Brown's

Brown's

  • Hotels
  • Mayfair

Touting itself as London's first hotel, Brown's history harks back all the way to 1837 and you can see that in the way it has retained some of its classic features whilst also showing off contemporary additions. Bedrooms and suites are designed by Olga Polizzi, with olive green, mustard and browns at the forefront. Well-appointed marble bathrooms include Heeley toiletries. Enjoy a quintessentially British afternoon tea in The English Tea Room or sip fine cocktails at The Donovan Bar. 

The Chesterfield Mayfair
Booking.com

The Chesterfield Mayfair

  • Hotels
  • Mayfair

The exuberant Chesterfield is perched equidistant from Oxford Street and Buckingham Palace, making it an ideal spot for tourists. It oozes traditional British charm – a wood panelled lobby with ornamented pillars, old oil paintings, chandelier and palms and heavy drapes and leather. Rooms range from floral and feminine to darker tones, all furnishined with fine fabrics and furnishings. 

Claridge's

Claridge's

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Mayfair

If shimmering art deco glamour is your bag, Claridge’s has it in shedloads, with elegant modern touches and intuitive, highly-tailored service. You'll find attention to detail throughout the hotel, from the ’30s-inspired cocktails at the Fumoir to the smart grey stained-glass skylights of Michelin-starred Fera and even the breathtaking rooms and suites. An airy, modern gym and juice bar sit on the sixth floor. 

Read more
Check prices
Connaught
© Jonathan Perugia / Time Out

Connaught

  • Hotels
  • Mayfair

The Connaught has been accomodating tourists and locals alike since 1897. Bedrooms – in delicate pales – are unique, each with a king-size bed, mood lighting, cashmere throws and Italian linens. Sip mouth-watering cocktails at Connaught Bar or Coburg Bar, and tuck into regional French flavours at Hélène Darroze’s two-Michelin-starred restaurant. Get a proper pampering at Aman Spa, which offers healing treatments drawn from the traditions of Asia and the Americas. 

The Dorchester

The Dorchester

  • Hotels
  • Park Lane

Mayfair is pretty synonymous with the high glam Dorcester. When you book a room at this illustrious spot, you'll find luxurious white marble bathrooms, fluffy bathrobes, and scenic views across Hyde Park. Alain Ducasse serves fine French cuisine with three Michelin stars, and indulgent aftenoon teas are served in The Promenade. Even their indulgent spa has its own blissful spot for light bites or tea – the aptly named Spatisserie. 

Read more
Check prices
Flemings Hotel & Apartments

  • Hotels
  • Mayfair

Flemings' hotel rooms might be small, but boy are they chic. They are 5-star deluxe rooms reflects the hotel’s century-old history. That's right, this hotel opened in the 1850s and is the second-oldest hotel in London. So if you're looking for an antique feel, this is the place for you. You'll also find Ormer Mayfair Restaurant here, overseen by Executive Chef Sofian Msetfi.

The May Fair Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Mayfair

If you're looking for somewhere with a touch of luxury and grandeur, this is the place for you. It's in the heart of Mayfair, surrounded by the parks, theatres and attractions of London’s West End – so you won't have far to get home after you've been shopping or at the theatre. As for the actual rooms, expect elegant, contemporary décor and decadent Italian marble bathrooms. As well as all the facilities you could ever need, including premium skincare brand REN toiletries, amazingly fast WIFI and Samsung TVs.

Read more
Check prices
Nobu Hotel Portman Square
Nobu Hotel Portman Square

Nobu Hotel Portman Square

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Marylebone
  • Recommended

Want to get the London look, eh? Well, Nobu puts you right in the thick of it: just moments from Hyde Park, Marylebone and Mayfair. In many ways, Nobu Portman Square is completely what you’d expect. Professionals with blindingly shiny watches and rich girl hair balance laptops in the lobby, typing last-minute emails before getting a martini top-up. But it certainly lives up to the hype with its muted luxury approach that effortlessly blends Japanese sophistication with functionality. And when you're not bumping into Khloë Kardashian in the loo (we love Koko), you can enjoy the culinary delights of chef namesake Nobu Matsuhisa, where menu classics like the black cod miso, Matsuhisa sashimi salad and A5 wagyu beef are not to be passed up on. 

Time Out Tip: Grab your spot on one of Nobu’s world-leading pilates classes led by Marsha Lindsay. There's even a ‘stretch and a sushi’ package. What better way to refuel?

Read review

Recommended
