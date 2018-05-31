12 places to take your hungry dad on Father’s Day

With Father’s Day approaching fast (it’s on June 17), the Time Out Tastemakers have put together this handy list of the best places to treat your dad to a foodie bonanza. So forget the naff card in the post and take him out on the town for a meal he won’t forget.

1. Hawksmoor, Piccadilly

‘Find me a dad who doesn’t like a big chunk of meat, and I’ll show you a liar! Hawksmoor is our go-to restaurant to treat Dad.’ Luisa Gottardo

2. Temper, Covent Garden

‘Temper is amazing for dads – it does a mean roast and has great portion sizes. The Yorkshire pudding is enormous, which is pretty much my dad’s only requirement. The cocktails are really great too.’ Laura Hartley

3. Crate Brewery, Hackney

‘I love to take my dad to Crate for a pint of craft beer and an amazing pizza.’ Evie Moller

4. Big Easy, Chelsea

‘Big Easy is a good dad place: live music, lobster, meat, bibs and beer. What else could a dad possibly want?’ Gabrielle Casey

5. Toffs, Muswell Hill

‘Me and my dad love going to Toffs in Muswell Hill – classic fish and chips with pictures of the famous people who’ve been there on the wall makes for a fun lunch.’ Sophie Berkoff

6. Mildreds, Soho

‘My dad is vegetarian, so I love taking him to Mildreds! The yummiest veggie restaurant. He’s never disappointed.’ Leena Shah

7. Blacklock, Soho

‘We go to Blacklock for the biggest plate of tasty chops, loaded on top of Turkish bread which soaks up all the delicious juices – perfect for a carnivorous dad.’ Livvi Alderson-Tuck

8. Imperial Durbar, Tooting

‘My dad loves a curry, so the Imperial Durbar is a dream. The Indian takeaway next door delivers straight into the pub and it’s my favourite curry in London.’ Emily Parsons

9. Monty’s Deli, Hoxton

‘For all the dads who love a hearty sandwich, you can’t beat a good salt beef and pastrami sandwich with all the trimmings at Monty’s Deli.’ Sophie Elizabeth Caplan

10. J Sheekey, Covent Garden

‘My dad loves seafood, so J Sheekey is a must! Even better now that the weather’s been good, sitting outside with a seafood platter.’ LeeLee Seah

11. Vinothec Compass, Greenwich

‘This restaurant at a golf driving range is great. Strike some irons with your dad first then kick back at the on-site restaurant which overlooks the range and has views of Canary Wharf. There’s a mix of food on offer, from beer-batter fish and chips to crispy roast pork as well as a selection of beers.’ Haley Weatherill

12. Phoenix Palace, Marylebone

‘For Oriental food lovers, I would recommend an authentic dim sum or à la carte lunch at the Phoenix Palace in Baker Street. My dad loved it the last time he came for a visit.’ Edelyn Brawidjojo

