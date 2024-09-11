It’s official: two of the world’s best pizza restaurants are in London

A few months ago, you may remember reading on Time Out that a London pizzeria had been crowned the best pizza restaurant in all of Europe. In the 2024 edition of the 50 Top Pizza Europe awards, Chiswick’s Napoli on the Road was named the finest on the continent.

And now 50 Top Pizza has announced a new ranking: the best pizzas in the entire world. Last night (September 10), the planet’s 50 greatest pizzerias right now were crowned in an award ceremony.

While Napoli on the Road didn’t scoop top prize this time, it did place a very respectable fifth. And it wasn’t the only London restaurant to make the cut: Trafalgar Square eatery 50 Kaló placed 23rd in the overall list. Not bad, eh?

Keen followers of the 50 Top Pizza World awards will note some similarity to last year’s list, as both Napoli on the Road and 50 Kaló also featured in the 2023 ranking. In 2024, however, they’ve swapped positions: 50 Kaló has slipped from 14th.

Elsewhere in the list, New York’s Una Pizza Napoletana came first, followed by Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria in Naples. Third was I Masanielli – Francesco Martucci in Milan, while fourth was The Pizza Bar on 38th in Tokyo. London’s top pizza restos are in very fine company indeed.

You can find the full ranking on the 50 Top Pizza World website here, and read Time Out’s review of 50 Kaló here.

Time Out and London’s top pizzerias

London has countless spectacular pizzerias – far more, in fact, than the esteemed two in 50 Top Pizza’s ranking. Here is Time Out’s ultimate list of the best London pizza restaurants and here are the best ones for takeaway. Need more pizza inspo? Here are the capital’s 10 best according to the Times.

