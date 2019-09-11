A champagne-vomiting unicorn is coming to Chelsea. Finally.

You know what London doesn’t have enough of? Chundering mystical creatures. For all its Porn Star Martini fountains and Aperol pools, it’s really missing a trick here.

That’s about to change. An immersive dining experience is coming to Chelsea. Its USP: a vomiting unicorn.

Sited over three stories, Chelsea Funhouse – the brainchild of the same entertainment company who brought you ‘Breaking Bad’-themed ABQ bar and the naked restaurant The Bunyadi – offers a surreal ‘California Gurls’-esque experience.

Opening in October, its ‘journey’ will take diners on a two-hour round-the-world adventure, from Asia’s Silk Road to Route 66 in the USA. The four-course menu includes Punjabi-spiced mussels and pan-fried sea bass, reflecting the changing moods of the room.

Meanwhile, the ground floor is decorated with a marble bar, old-school booths and a giant tree, and it’s where you’ll find the aforementioned spewing beast beneath a ‘stroke for champagne’ sign.

Upstairs, the Mr and Mrs Black Espresso Martini bar serves modern twists on the classic drink, and there’s an outdoor terrace to sip them on. And it’s all next to the owners’ pre-existing 1940s concept boozer The Bletchley, where you can still put your code-breaking skills to the test.

The whole concept sounds pretty trippy, but something tells us it’s going to enchant the Insta crowd.

The Chelsea Funhouse will open in October.

