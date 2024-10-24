A major new music festival is coming to Victoria Park next summer

A couple of weeks ago it was announced that Field Day, one of London’s biggest and best music festivals, would be moving out of Victoria Park. Field Day is heading to Brockwell Park, swapping east London for south and moving earlier in the year.

Following the loss of Field Day, Vicky Park has just announced that a brand-new major festival will kick off next summer. It’s called LIDO, and it’ll be a two-weekend festival taking place in June.

LIDO is named after Victoria Park’s Lido Field and it’ll apparently feature ‘carefully curated music line-ups alongside community-driven activities’, all with a ‘strong emphasis on sustainability’. It will reportedly be a ‘medium-sized’ festival, with around the same capacity as fellow Victoria Park fest All Points East.

Further details are currently a bit thin on the ground. LIDO’s inaugural lineup is yet to be revealed, but the fest says each day will see organisers work closely with headliners to produce bespoke bills. It’s put together by AEG Presents, which is also behind All Points East.

The festival says it’ll make a positive impact on the local community thanks to a partnership with East London Arts and Music (ELAM). Students will get hands-on experience not just performing but working in production, technology and the music industry. LIDO will also have a midweek programme with loads of free activities.

Commenting on the new fest, AEG Presents’ European Festivals CEO Jim King said: ‘LIDO Festival represents the next stage of AEG’s festival journey.

‘Taking place at Victoria Park, one of our favourite locations in the heart of London’s creative districts, LIDO Festival allows us to push our ambitions further in working with young people within the industry and those who aspire to be. Most excitingly, this centres about a new generation of artists, whether they’re headlining or performing for the first time.

Cllr Kamrul Hussain, Cabinet Member for Culture and Recreation: ‘This new festival, coming to our multi award-winning Victoria Park, has the potential to provide more opportunities for residents to benefit from cultural events; increase expenditure in and boost our local economy through visits to the borough; and generate more income to support council services including the upkeep of our parks and open spaces. We look forward to working with AEG, to ensure that community benefits are at the heart of the new LIDO Festival.’

As for what LIDO 2025 will look like or who’s likely to play? We’ll just have to wait and see. Keep an eye on the official festival website for further details.

