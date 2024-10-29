It’s been a busy few weeks for 2025 festival season announcements – and specifically for ones concerning east London’s Victoria Park. First Field Day announced it would be leaving the venue next summer, then this week All Points East revealed the Maccabees as its first headliners for 2025.

The most mysterious Vicky Park news, however, concerned LIDO – and brand-new major festival announced for the venue next year. LIDO will take over Victoria Park for two weekends in June with bespoke lineups curated alongside headliners. Intriguing, eh?

And the hype for LIDO just bumped up a notch. Today (October 29) LIDO revealed that its first headliner is none other than Jamie xx. The bill will apparently feature his ‘The Floor’ residency at Bermondsey Venue MOT and boast several collaborators from his new album In Waves.

Fancy grabbing tickets? Here’s everything you need to know about Jamie xx at LIDO next summer.

When is Jamie xx playing Victoria Park?

Jamie will be head of LIDO’s bill on Saturday June 7 2025.

Who else is on the lineup?

So far, announced for Jamie xx’s LIDO day are Arca, Sampha, Romy, Panda Bear, DJ Harvey (with a three-hour set), John Glacier, DJ Gigola, Shy One, Wookie and Livwutang.

Here’s the poster so far.

Image: LIDO festival

How much are tickets and when do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale this Friday November 1, though ticket prices haven’t yet been confirmed. We’ll update this page with further details when we have them.

You’ll be able to buy tickets on the LIDO website here.

There will be presales, with an artist presale on Wednesday October 30 at 10am and a LIDO presale on Thursday October 31 at 10am.

What’s been said about the festival?

About his day at LIDO, Jamie xx said: ‘It’s always an exciting prospect playing in my home town. Having done The Floor and Alexandra Palace this year, it’s time for something else!

‘I’m really looking forward to headlining Victoria Park, curating my own day festival and performing alongside my favourite artists.’

In more London 2025 festival announcements, Mighty Hoopla has revealed its lineup, and ELO and Zach Bryan are headlining BST Hyde Park.

