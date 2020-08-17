After France, Malta and the Netherlands are removed from the UK’s ‘travel-corridor’ list, holidaymakers fear Greece and Croatia could be next

Tens of thousands of would-be holidaymakers have been left disappointed – and facing a knotty insurance claim process – after the government reintroduced a 14-day quarantine for travellers returning from France, the Netherlands and Malta last week.

As of Saturday, travellers returning from those three countries, along with Aruba, Monaco and the Turks and Caicos Islands, must provide an address where they will self-isolate for 14 days (or risk a fine of up to £1,000 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, or £480 in Scotland). During those two weeks, they cannot go to work, school or any public place, nor have visitors – except for essential support.

Over the past month, the British government has also reimposed quarantine restrictions for travellers returning from Spain, Luxembourg, Belgium, Andorra and the Bahamas.

So which badly-afflicted countries could be next? Grant Shapps, the British transport secretary, suggested on Friday that any country recording more than 20 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period could lead to quarantine measures being reintroduced.

‘With France and these other countries, Netherlands and elsewhere, the numbers have now just gone above the threshold, which is about 20 cases per 100,000, but measured on a seven-day rolling average,’ Shapps told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

On Friday, the cumulative number of cases per 100,000 over 14 days – a different but comparable measure – stood at 34 in France, 42 in the Netherlands and 84 in Malta, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Countries that appear to be hovering around or approaching similar levels to France and the Netherlands today include Sweden (38 cases per 100,000), Poland (26), the Czech Republic (30), Denmark (29), Bulgaria (36), Iceland (30) and Cyprus (24).

Two other popular destinations that could soon be added to the quarantine list are Croatia (now at 29 cases per 100,000 people) and Greece, whose cumulative number of cases has tripled over two weeks, from seven to 21 cases.

If these trajectories continue, then it is possible the government could bring back quarantine for these destinations. So basically: think very carefully (and look hard at the stats) before you book a foreign holiday in the weeks and months to come.

Rather stay closer to home? Camping and holidays in England are now allowed.

Here’s our pick of the best road trips in the UK, amazing UK holiday homes with swimming pools and cool sites for parking your campervan.

Share the story