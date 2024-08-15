All Points East 2024: start time, finish time and banned items for London Victoria Park festival

All Points East 2024 is finally here. Two three-day-weekend feasts of huge names and huger vibes are coming to east London’s Victoria Park, with headline sets from Kaytranada, Loyle Carner, Mitski, LCD Soundsystem and Death Cab For Cutie / The Postal Service.

One of London’s best music festivals, APE regularly features line-ups stacked with huge names – giving you the chance to see dozens of spectacular artists in a single day. That’s set to be the case once again this year, with further line-up and scheduling details on the official festival app.

Heading to one (or multiple) of the All Points East days this year? Here’s all the essential info, from start and finish times to banned items and remaining ticket availability.

When does All Points East 2024 start and finish?

Festival days start at slightly different times – and ticket holders with Primary Entry, Uber One VIP Garden and Uber One VIP Garden + VIP Pit will get access from one hour earlier than specified below.

Kaytranada (August 16), LCD Soundsystem (August 23): 3pm

Loyle Carner (August 17), Mitski (August 18), The Postal Service / Death Cab For Cutie (August 25): 2pm

Gates on each day will close at 8.30pm, with the box office closing at 8pm. There’s no readmission.

All events will finish by 11pm.

Banned items

Here’s a full list of items that aren’t allowed at All Points East 2024.

Golf umbrellas and parasols

Chairs, seats, shooting sticks and tables

Suitcases, luggage and large bags (anything bigger than a canvas shopping bag / overarm bag).

Air horns

Selfie sticks

Spray cans

Chinese lanterns

Dangerous or hazardous weapons/items

Fireworks

Flags

Gas canisters

Hand-held communication devices such as radios and radio jammers/scanners

Glass

High-vis,

Klaxons and other similar items capable of making loud noise

Laser pens,

Scooters,

Skateboards and bicycles

New psychoactive substances / so-called ‘legal highs’

Unauthorised professional photography or filming equipment

Cigarettes (and e-cigarettes) are not permitted inside indoor venues

Animals are not permitted, apart from assistance dogs

Tickets and prices

Tickets range in price for each day, depending on who’s playing and how well it’s sold. As of August 15, these were the general admission prices:

Kaytranada (August 16): from £91.25

(August 16): from £91.25 Loyle Carner (August 17): from £85.55

(August 17): from £85.55 Mitski (August 18) : from £85.55

: from £85.55 LCD Soundsystem (August 23): from £85.55

(August 23): from £85.55 Postal Service / Death Cab For Cutie (August 25): from £74.45

VIP tickets – which get you access to the Uber One VIP Garden, or that and the VIP pit, cost more. These start from around £94 and stretch up to £105.

Should be noted that while the Uber One buggies whizzing between the stages look like they’re VIP, they’re actually for anyone signed up to Uber One.

