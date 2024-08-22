LCD Soundsystem at All Points East 2024: set times, schedule and lineup

Fresh from a barnstorming set at Glastonbury (check out Time Out’s review here), dance-punk legends LCD Soundsystem return to London on Friday to headline yet another huge day of music at 2024’s edition of All Points East. So far Victoria Park has already hosted lineups headed up by Kaytranada, Loyle Carner and Mitski.

James Murphy and the gang will close out one of APE 2024’s strongest day lineups, which also features the likes of Pixies, Jai Paul and Jockstrap. LCD mark the first day of the festival’s second weekend, and they’ll be followed by Field Day and Death Cab For Cutie / Postal Service.

If you’re off to see LCD Soundsystem, Pixies and the rest at Victoria Park on Friday, we’ve got all the essential info. From the full line-up and stage splits to the weather forecast, here’s everything you need to know.

Date

LCD Soundsystem’s headline slot at All Points East 2024 is on Friday August 23, with gates opening at 3pm (‘primary entry’ ticket holders can enter from 2pm).

Find out all about timings (and bag policy) of All Points East here.

Set times, schedule and lineup

LCD Soundsystem’s headline set on the East Stage (the main stage at All Points East) is scheduled to start at 8.55pm.

The full schedule with timings and stage splits can be found below – all info is taken from the All Points East app, so is subject to change.

East Stage

3.20pm-3.55pm: Vagabon

4.25pm-5pm: Newdad

5.30pm-6.10pm: Jockstrap

6.45pm-7.45pm: Pixies

8.55pm-10.55pm: LCD Soundsystem

West Stage

3.10pm-3.40pm: Astral Bakers

5pm-5.40pm: Nation of Language

6.10pm-7.10pm: Joy (Anonymous)

7.45pm-8.45pm: Jai Paul

Cupra North Arena

3.15pm-3.40pm: Taylor Skye (DJ set)

3.45pm-4.25pm: Joe Goddard (live)

4.50pm-5.30pm: Sofia Kourtesis (live)

6pm-7pm: Floating Points

7.35pm-8.35pm: The Kills

BBC Radio 6 Music Stage

3pm-4.25pm: Gilles Peterson

4.25pm-4.55pm: H31R

5.05pm-5.35pm: Niecy Blues

5.40pm-6.40pm: Jersey

6.40pm-7.40pm: DJ Tennis

7.40pm-8.40pm: object blue

L’Oréal Paris Stage

4pm-4.25pm: Dove Ellis

5pm-5.30pm: Monobloc

6.15pm-6.45pm: MSPAINT

8pm-8.30pm: Zimmer90

Amex Unsigned Stage

3.35pm-4pm: simon a.

4.30pm-4.55pm: Nick Ward

5.40pm-6.05pm: Aziya

7pm-7.30pm: Attawalpa

Tickets

LCD Soundsystem tickets at All Points East 2024 are running low, but there are some still available. General entry starts from £85.55, and you can find them on AXS here.

The only remaining VIP packages include those with access to the Uber One VIP Garden, starting from £105.50.

There are other perks to be had at All Points East this year – including notable ones for Uber One members. They’ll be able to ride free-to-use electric buggies between the East Stage and West Stage, thereby saving a bit of travel time between sets.

Weather

The weather on Friday? Well, it’s looking alright. Forecasts have been changing all week due to the current high winds, but the Met Office most recently reckons that Friday will be dry – though it may rain further into the late evening. Temperatures will likely range during the festival day from 17C to 19C.

The weather is liable to change, so keep up to date on the Met Office website here.

