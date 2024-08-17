Mitski at All Points East 2024: set times, schedule and lineup

Mitski last played London just a few short months ago, selling out four nights at the Hammersmith Apollo in May in a flash. Clearly the capital’s appetite for the American popstar wasn’t satiated: she’s back this weekend headlining All Points East.

Victoria Park will host Mitski’s first ever headline performance – yep, first ever, anywhere – and you can bet she’ll live up to the hype. Armed with a mighty catalogue loaded with hits, Mitski’s live shows are massively theatrical and hugely entertaining. She’s supported by the likes of Ethel Cain, Beabadoobee, Arlo Parks and TV Girl.

Sunday (August 18) will see Mitski close out the first weekend of Uber One presents All Points East 2024. She follows Kaytranada on Friday August 16 and Loyle Carner on Saturday August 17 – next week APE will be headlined by LCD Soundsystem and Death Cab For Cutie / Postal Service.

Heading to Mitski in Victoria Park on Sunday? From the full line-up and stage splits to the weather forecast.

Date

Mark your diaries: Mitski at All Points East is on Sunday August 18, with gates opening at 2pm (‘primary entry’ ticket holders can enter from 1pm).

You can find out all about timings (and bag policy) of All Points East here.

Set times, schedule and lineup

Mitski’s set on the East Stage (All Points East’s main stage) is scheduled to start at 8.45pm.

The full schedule with timings and stage splits can be found below – all info is taken from the All Points East app, so is subject to change.

East Stage

2.20pm-3.05pm: jasmine.4.t

3.25pm-3.55pm: Strawberry Guy

4.20pm-4.55pm: Lucius

5.25pm-6.10pm: Ethel Cain

6.45pm-7.45pm: Beabadoobee

8.45pm-10.25pm: Mitski

West Stage

2.20pm-2.45pm: Liana Flores

3.05-3.35pm: Dan Whitlam

4.05pm-4.40pm: Infinity Song

5.10pm-5.50pm: Wasia Project

6.25pm-7.10pm: Men I Trust

7.45pm-8.45pm: TV Girl

Cupra North Arena

2.40pm-3.10pm: Good Neighbours

3.50pm-4.30pm: Sir Chloe

5.05pm-5.45pm: Wisp

6.15pm-7pm: Suki Waterhouse

7.30pm-8.30pm: Arlo Parks

BBC Radio 6 Music Stage

2pm-3.25pm: Not Bad For a Girl

3.25pm-4.25pm: Catching Cairo

4.25pm-5.25pm: Heléna Star.

5.25pm-6.25pm: Kelly Lee Owens

6.25pm-7.25pm: Sherelle

7.25pm-8.45pm: Sexy Lady Massive

L’Oréal Paris Stage

3.55pm-4.20pm: Jacob Alon

4.55pm-5.25pm: Emily Jeffri

6.15pm-6.45pm: bby

7.50pm-8.20pm: Towa Bird

Amex Unsigned Stage

3.15pm-3.45pm: Riya Gadher

4.30pm-5pm: Sienna Spiro

5.45pm-6.15pm: Hana Vu

6.20pm-6.50pm: Molly Payton

Tickets

There are still some tickets available for Mitski at All Points East 2024, starting from £85.55. Tickets are on sale with AXS sale here.

For those wishing to splash a bit of cash on VIP, some of those are still available, too – with tickets to both the ‘Uber One VIP Garden’ and the ‘Uber One VIP Pit’. These start from £105.50.

Want to feel like a VIP without paying for an extra ticket – and save your legs? Uber One members at All Points East this year will be able save their legs by riding free-to-use electric buggies between the East Stage and West Stage.

Weather

The weather on Sunday is set to be mighty fine. Sure, the skies might not be completely cloud-free, but the day will be mostly sunny, rain-free and between 20C and 24C.

Check the up-to-date forecast on the Met Office here.

