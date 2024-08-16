Loyle Carner at All Points East 2024: set times, schedule and lineup

One of London’s most celebrated contemporary rappers headlines one of the city’s biggest music festivals this weekend. That’s right: south London’s own Loyle Carner is topping the bill at All Points East on Saturday August 17.

Carner is an excellent live performer and his show at Victoria Park follows several sold-out gigs in the capital (including one at the Royal Albert Hall). The rest of the day’s line-up features plenty of other notable names, including bona fide hip-hop legends Nas and André 3000 (though with the latter likely playing a flute set), Time Out cover stars Ezra Collective and stellar acts Lianne La Havas, Nubya Garcia and Flying Lotus.

At Uber One presents All Points East 2024, Carner follows Kaytranada on Friday August 16 and will be immediately followed by Mitski on Sunday August 18. The second weekend will be headlined by LCD Soundsystem and Death Cab For Cutie / Postal Service.

Got a ticket for Loyle Carner at All Points East – or looking to buy one? Here’s everything you need to know, from the full stage splits and schedule to remaining ticket availability.

Date

Loyle Carner’s day at All Points East is Saturday August 17, with doors opening at 2pm and primary entry at 1pm.

Find out all about timings (plus bag rules) at All Points East here.

Set times, schedule and lineup

Loyle Carner’s headline set on All Points East’s main stage (the East Stage) is scheduled to start at 9.25pm.

Below is the full schedule with stage splits, according to the All Points East app – though be warned that timings may change.

East Stage

2.30pm-3pm: Izzy Withers

3.35pm-4.10pm: Lola Young

4.40pm-5.15pm: Nubya Garcia

5.45pm-6.45pm: Glass Beams

7.25pm-8.25pm: Nas

9.25pm-10.55pm: Loyle Carner

West Stage

2.20pm-2.45pm: Oreglo

3.05pm-3.45pm: MRCY

4.10pm-4.50pm: Cymande

5.20pm-6pm: Lianne La Havas

6.35pm-7.30pm: Ezra Collective

8.25pm-9.25pm: André 3000

Cupra North Arena

2.10pm-2.40pm: Dweller

3pm-3.30pm: Merryn Jeann

3.55pm-4.25pm: Navy Blue

4.50pm-5.20pm: Joe James

5.50pm-6.30pm: ENNY

7pm-7.45pm: Flying Lotus

8.15pm-9.15pm: Sainté

BBC Radio 6 Music Stage

2pm-3pm: Donna Leake

3pm-4pm: Kampire

4pm-5pm: Tailor Jae b2b T Williams

5pm-6pm: DJ Spoony

6pm-7pm: Jamz Superova

7pm-8pm: Berlioz

8pm-9.15pm: Sully

L’Oréal Paris Stage

4.10pm-4.40pm: Giift

5.15pm-5.45pm: Bricknasty

6.45pm-7.15pm: Songer.

8.30pm-9pm: Dana and Alden

Amex Unsigned Stage

3.30pm-3.55pm: Kianja

4.25pm-4.50pm: Nii

5.20pm-5.50pm: Tom Did It

6.30pm-7pm: LULU.

Tickets

Tickets for Loyle Carner at All Points East are still on sale, with general admission starting from £85.55. You can buy tickets on AXS here.

For those wishing to splash a bit more cash on VIP, some of those are still available, too. Starting from £105.50, you’ll get access to the ‘Uber One VIP Garden’.

Want to feel like a VIP without paying for an extra ticket? Uber One members at All Points East this year will be able save their legs by riding free-to-use electric buggies between the East Stage and West Stage.

Weather

Good news: not only is it not set to rain, but there may not be a single cloud in the sky on Saturday. According to the Met Office, Victoria Park will see clear skies and temperatures between 22C and 24C.

Check out the up-to-date forecast on the Met Office here.

