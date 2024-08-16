Kaytranada at All Points East 2024: set times, schedule and lineup

Ready to dance? All Points East, one of London’s biggest and best festivals, returns this weekend to kick off its huge 2024 edition. The Victoria Park fest’s first day is today – and will see it headlined by none other than Canadian producer and DJ Kaytranada.

Kaytranada has played two shows in London in the past year or so – an album launch party in June at Outernet and a support slot for the Weeknd last August – but neither will be as huge as this show at APE. He’s supported by the likes of Victoria Monét, Thundercat, Jyoty, Tkay Maidza and many more.

Over the next two weekends Uber One presents All Points East will be headlined by Loyle Carner, Mitski, LCD Soundsystem and Death Cab For Cutie/The Postal Service. If you’re off to Victoria Park over the next couple of weeks, keep an eye out for Time Out billboards dotted around the neighbourhood. Those are advertising our sparkly new East London Whatsapp channel – which you can follow here.

If you’ve got tickets for Kaytranada at All Points East today, here’s all the information you need to know – from set times and the full schedule to remaining ticket availability.

Date

Kaytranada’s headline day at All Points East is Friday August 16 2024.

Set times, schedule and lineup

Kaytranada’s headline slot at the main East Stage will kick off at 9.40pm – but you’ll want to make sure you get down much earlier to see an entire day of spectacular music.

According to the All Points East app, this is the full schedule with stage splits – though be warned that timings may change.

East Stage

Lou Phelps: 3.25pm-3.55pm

Kitty Ca$h: 4.25pm-5pm

Channel Tres: 5.30pm-6.05pm

Thundercat: 6.40pm-7.35pm

Victoria Monét: 8.10pm-8.55pm

Kaytranada: 9.40pm-10.55pm

West Stage

Jazzie Martian: 3.10pm-3.35pm

Ashbeck: 3.55pm-4.25pm

Nia Smith: 4.50pm-5.20pm

Tkay Maidza: 5.45pm-6.25pm

TSHA b2b Kilimanjaro: 7.50pm-8.50pm

Tems: 8.30pm-9.30pm

Cupra North Arena

JoceWavy: 3.30pm-4pm

Blanco: 5pm-5.30pm

4batz: 5.55pm-6.35pm

Lancey Foux: 7.05pm-7.50pm

Jyoty: 8.20pm-9.10pm

BBC Radio 6 Music Stage

Yyre: 3pm-3.50pm

Bianca Oblivion: 3.50pm-4.40pm

Shy One: 4.40pm-5.30pm

Tom Ravenscroft: 5.30pm-6.30pm

Taylah Elaine b2b Arthi: 6.30pm-7.30pm

Tim Reaper: 7.30pm-8.30pm

Felo Le Tee: 8.30pm-9.30pm

L’Oréal Paris Stage

BINA: 4pm-4.25pm

Maleigh Zan: 5pm-5.30pm

Maeta: 6.05pm-6.35pm

Durand Bernarr: 7.35pm-8.20pm

Amex Unsigned Stage

Harleighblu: 4pm-4.30pm

Rian Brazil: 5.30pm-5.55pm

Monjola: 6.35pm-7.05pm

Tickets

Still without a ticket? You’re in luck – they’re still available. General admission starts from £91.25 and you can buy on AXS here.

If you were hoping for VIP, we’ve less positive news. Kaytranada APE tickets for both the Uber One VIP Garden and VIP Pit are completely sold out.

If you still want VIP perks, there are other ways to feel a little luxe at APE this year. Uber One members, for instance, will be able save their legs by riding free-to-use electric buggies between the East Stage and West Stage. Snazzy, eh?

Weather

Frankly, the weather is looking goddamn gorgeous. Any chances of rain in the morning will be washed away by the time APE actually starts, with wall-to-wall sunshine and temps between 21C and 24C. For up-to-date forecasts, see the Met Office here.

Map

Here’s a map of the festival site, showing the East and West stages, the North stage (Cupra Arena) and the VIP areas (pink is the VIP garden, orange is the VIP pit).

Image: AXS / All Points East

