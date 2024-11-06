In October, just a few weeks after 2024’s summer festival had drawn to a close, legendary London fest Field Day announced some big news. After several years in east London’s Victoria Park, Field Day revealed that it will be moving back down south to Brockwell Park in 2025.

And today (November 6), Field Day has named the first wave of artists who’ll be playing its grand return to south London. And that first wave absolutely stacked with huge names in electronic music.

Field Day 2025 will take place on Saturday May 24 2025 and tickets go on sale next week. Here’s everything else we know about the fest so far, from the confirmed line-up to ticket sale dates.

Headliners and lineup

Headlining Field Day next year will be none other than Peggy Gou – but that certainly isn’t all. Also already on the bill are dubstep legends Skream & Benga and French DJ Folamour, as well as Mall Grab, Midland, Fatima Yamaha, Jayda G, Bubble Love (the new project from Ross From Friends), Girls Don’t Sync, Dixon, Jungle (with a DJ set) and more.

Here’s the festival poster so far.

Image: Field Day 2025

And that’s just the start. More names will be announced in the coming months.

Tickets

General sale goes live at 10am on Thursday November 14. There’ll also be a presale at 10am on Tuesday November 12, which you can sign up for here.

London festivals in 2025

