London is home to plenty of world class restaurants, and at Time Out we certainly have our favourites. However, there are prestigious awards out there which are renowned for highlighting the best of the best, and winning an AA Rosette? That’s pretty mega.

The long-established ceremony has been celebrating restaurants with exceptional levels of culinary excellence since way back in 1956, and this year’s awards were held at the RAK Ceramics Design Hub (the providers of those iconic porcelain rosette plates). For 2024, a whopping six brilliant London restaurants received an AA Rosette.

Simon Numphud FIH, managing director at AA Media, told Your Local Guardian: ‘All [of the restaurants] deliver excellent culinary experiences where provenance, seasonality, flavour and great cooking take centre stage. Here’s to the remarkable chefs and front-of-house teams whose dedication has brought these accolades to life.’

So, where in the capital got a nod? Well, claiming its fourth AA Rosette was La Dame de Pic London, a seasonal French restaurant not far from the Tower of London. With a solid 4.5/5 rating on TripAdvisor, La Dame was described by an AA inspector as ‘the height of luxury’.

Five other restaurants claimed their third Rosettes, including the Silver Birch in Chiswick. Our recent review of the place described the restaurant as ‘a neat canvas of neutral, wooden tones, with exposed brick, hefty aircon ducts, and delicate placements of dried flowers’ and the starter dish of Devonshire crab as ‘a dreamy combination’.

Also on the list were Claridge’s Restaurant, which is ‘one of the grandest dining rooms in Mayfair’, according to our Food Editor, and Pavyllon London, led by head chef ‘alchemist’ Yannick Alléno.

Stomach rumbling? You can read the full list of UK winners on the AA Rosette Awards website here, have a look at our roundup for the most exciting new restaurant openings scheduled for next month here, or our picks for the best cheap eats in the capital, too.

