An expert guide to the best restaurants near playgrounds

Taking small children out to the park for a runaround, but want to make sure there's a little treat at the end for you as well? We understand entirely. Holly Chaves, founder of Tottenham's much missed Wine & Rind cheese shop, now hosts Wine & Wean, regular wine and cheese tasting socials that you can bring bebes along to. The next ones take place at Big Penny Social in Walthamstow on September 4 and The Prince in Wood Green on October 2, running from 12-3pm with themes ranging from salty seaside to island wines. Every ticket gets you a flight of four (small) glasses of wine with a plate of cheese to wash it all down with, with breaks for changing and feeding the sprogs.

As well as feeding and watering hungry parents with dairy and booze goodness, Holly is also on a quest to find the modern equivalent of that 1980s staple – a pub with a playground. They're on much thinner ground than they used to be, but Holly's devised a rather more modern guide to places to play then feast – with the little ones in tow – across the capital. Here are her favourite playground and restaurant combos in London.

Photo: Wine & Wean

Holly: ‘Coram’s Fields is one of our favourite weekday spots, not least because of its proximity to places like Cafe Deco, where it's relatively easy to snag a mid week reservation last minute. However, a tasty trifecta is working up an appetite in the paddling pool before popping to Ciao Bella on Lambs Conduit Street for pizza, pasta and tiramisu, back to the playground to burn off any big gelato energy and then hopefully on to Noble Rot for a glass of xinomavro rose, a plate of cheese and some warm madeleines. Hat Trick.’

Photo: Sam Harris

2. Newington Green + Cadet, Newington Green

‘A cute, small playground in the middle of Newington Green roundabout is made much cuter when combined with Jolene (daytime) or Cadet (early eve). In fact, it’s so close to Cadet you could easily tag team a slice of terrine and a glass of something chilled and lovely from the Jura with your partner and friends in the playground before an early dinner at equally close Perilla, with their perfect ‘don’t have to even think about what to order’ tasting menu. Easy.’

Bryan Mayes for Time Out

‘This is the place that started me on this quest. Pubs with playgrounds were a mainstay growing up in London, now you’ll need to head further out of town to find these gold mines and, like pie & mash shops, they’ve relocated to Essex. You can spend a whole day in and around the King’s Oak in Epping Forest, which is also home to the infamous Oyster Shack. Finish a morning yomp with a scallop bap. Then head to the beer garden playground for plates of oysters and pints of Guinness on repeat. Picturesque, calm even.’

Photo: Wine & Wean

4. Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens + Italo Deli , Vauxhall

‘We don't venture south of the river as much as we should but when we do it’s a quick trip on the Victoria line to Vauxhall City Farm to feed the alpacas and run around the meadow in the pleasure gardens. Conveniently en route from the station nestled in its own little jungle is Italo Deli. Stop in for a Campari spritz, a fancy focaccia sandwich and a bug hunt in Bonnington Square Gardens. Beautiful.’

Photo: Wine & Wean

‘This particularly dinky city farm is a little oasis hidden behind the Holloway Road. But what Freightliners Farm lacks in size it makes up for with Paradise Park next door, which has a splash pad and the Martin Luther King Adventure Playground. A hop, skip and jump round the corner will see you at The Draper's Arms. Settle in with a glass of something lip smacking from the weekly Handford Wines specials menu to go with their ever perfect lunch. Chips and board games for the big kids and if you're lucky, landlord Nick will be around to hold the baby whilst you eat.’

Wine & Wean takes place at Big Penny Social September 9, October 2, November 6 and December 4, and at The Prince N22 on September 11, October 9, November 13 and December 11. Check their Instagram for more dates.