First Daniel Radcliffe made a nostalgic return to the world of ‘Harry Potter’ by reading the first chapter of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’. Next to crank up our nostalgia levels? Gollum himself, Andy Serkis. He’ll be doing a live reading of JRR Tolkien’s ‘The Hobbit’ on Friday May 8 to raise money for two worthy causes.



Yes, the Londoner will be seeing Radcliffe and raising him by reading the entire book – all twelve or so hours worth – in one go. They’re already calling it ‘the ultimate Hobbitathon’, with Serkis reading continuously with zero loo breaks or pitstops for crisps. Yup, no food or rest for poor Sméagol.



It all kicks off at 10am BST tomorrow and will be live-streamed on this GoFundMe page. It’s free to watch but donations to NHS Charities Together and Best Beginnings will be very much appreciated, so have a hunt around in your pocketsess.

‘So many of us are struggling in isolation during the lockdown,’ says Serkis. ‘While times are tough, I want to take you on one of the greatest fantasy adventures ever written, a 12-hour armchair marathon across Middle Earth whilst raising money for two amazing charities which are doing extraordinary work right now to help those most in need.’

Head to the official site to hear Bilbo’s adventure unfold tomorrow morning. And if the literary nostalgia bug is biting, you can catch Radcliffe’s ‘Harry Potter’ reading at the Wizarding World website now.

