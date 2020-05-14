Chinatown’s Dumplings’ Legend is now delivering in London

You can now order xiao long bao and more from the famous Chinatown restaurant

One of Chinatown’s best-loved businesses, Dumplings’ Legends, is reopening. The restaurant, known for its tantalising dim sum, is pivoting to a delivery-only model, giving its loyal customers access to a huge range of its dishes including stir fries, xiao long bao and tofu with minced pork.

Chinatown was one of the first places affected by the current crisis, and it has been one of the capital’s hardest hit. Considering its vital place at the heart of London culture, the closure of any of its restaurants would be tragic. Live within the vicinity of the city’s centre? You owe it to London to order a massive platter of dumplings right now.

Dumpling fiends can get their fix between noon and 9.30pm, by way of Deliveroo. Get updates via its Instagram.

After more takeaway grub? Bao has now launched its Rice Error delivery service.

Live in zone 4? Don’t worry, there are plenty of great London restaurants doing delivery.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in London. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

