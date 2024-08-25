Death Cab For Cutie & Postal Service at All Points East 2024: set times, schedule and lineup

Can you believe it’s been over 20 years since the release of Death Cab For Cutie’s Transatlanticism and the Postal Service’s Get Up? Us neither. Ben Gibbard’s two indie noughties classics came out back in 2003 – and now, just over two decades later, he’s celebrating both records by playing them in their entirety in a headline show at All Points East.

The Victoria Park fest’s 2024 edition has already seen stacked lineups headed up by Kaytranada, Loyle Carner, Mitski and LCD Soundsystem. Death Cab For Cutie and the Postal Service headline the final day of this year’s festival – and it’s set to be a mighty day for indie throwbacks. Also playing on Sunday (August 25) are the likes of Yo La Tengo, Phoenix, Sleater-Kinney, Teenage Fanclub and Gossip.

Off to APE this Bank Holiday Sunday? Here’s all the essential information you need to know, from the full schedule and stage splits to the weather forecast.

If you’re in Victoria Park over the next couple of weeks, look out for Time Out’s billboards dotted around Hackney. We’re getting word out about our brand-new East London Whatsapp channel – which you can follow here.

RECOMMENDED:

🎸 The best music festivals in London.

🎤 The UK’s best music festivals.

Date

Death Cab For Cutie and Postal Service are headlining All Points East 2024 on Sunday August 25. Gates open at 2pm, though ‘primary entry’ ticket holders can get in from 1pm.

You can find out all about timings (and bag policy) of All Points East 2024 here.

Set times, schedule and lineup

The headline set from Death Cab and Postal Service is scheduled to kick off at 8.15pm on the East Stage (All Points East’s main stage). So far on the tour, Death Cab and Transatlanticism have typically played before the Postal Service and Give Up.

The full schedule with timings and stage splits can be found below, though take ‘em with a pinch of salt: all info is taken from the All Points East app, so is subject to change.

East Stage

2.15pm-2.40pm: Split the Dealer

3.05pm-3.35pm: Wednesday

4.05pm-4.40pm: Yo La Tengo

5.10pm-5.55pm: Sleater-Kinney

6.30pm-7.30pm: The Decemberists

8.15pm-10.25pm: The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie

West Stage

2.30pm-2.55pm: Matt-Felix

3.20pm-4pm: LANY

4.30pm-5.10pm: Teenage Fanclub

5.45pm-6.30pm: Everything Everything

7.15pm-8.15pm: Phoenix

Cupra North Arena

2.35pm-3.05pm: Luvcat

3.30pm-4.10pm: Gustaf

4.40pm-5.20pm: The Lemon Twigs

5.50pm-6.35pm: Say She She

7.05pm-8.05pm: Gossip

BBC Radio 6 Music Stage

2pm-3.25pm: DEADLETTER (DJ set)

3.25pm-4.25pm: Lambrini Girls (DJ set)

4.25pm-5.25pm: Nathan Shepherd (Good Future)

5.25pm-6.25pm: Los Bitchos (DJ set)

6.25pm-7.25pm: Self Esteem (DJ set)

7.25pm-8.25pm: Steve Lamacq

L’Oréal Paris Stage

3.35pm-4.05pm: Cucamaras

4.40pm-5.10pm: Bo Staloch

5.55pm-6.25pm: Soft Launch

7.45pm-8.15pm: Spiritual Cramp

Amex Unsigned Stage

3.05pm-3.30pm: Abz Winter

4.10pm-4.40pm: John-Robert

5.20pm-5.50pm: Daily J

6.25pm-7.05pm: Mehro

Tickets

There’s some availability remaining for Death Cab For Cutie, Postal Service and the rest on the final day of All Points East 2024. General admission starts from £74.45, while VIP (including access to the Uber One VIP Garden) starts from £94.40. You can buy all tickets on the All Points East website here.

Once you’re in the gates at APE 2024, there are other ways to upgrade your experience. If you’re an Uber One member, for instance, you’ll be able to ride free electric buggies between the East Stage and West Stage, thereby saving a bit of travel time between sets.

Weather

While Friday’s APE and Saturday’s Field Day are looking like they’ll have pretty patchy weather, that isn’t the case for Sunday. The day is currently predicted to enjoy no rain and quite a bit of sunshine, with temps between 15C and 20C. As with the entire bank holiday weekend, it’ll likely be quite windy.

Check the most recent forecast on the Met Office here.

All Points East festival map in Victoria Park

According to AXS, this is the site map for APE 2024, showing the East, West and North (Cupra) stages – the L’Oréal Paris Stage is between the North and East stages. Pink shows the VIP garden, orange is the VIP pit.

Image: AXS / All Points East

So east London it hurts? Follow our Time Out East London WhatsApp channel for the latest news, openings and goss from the coolest bit of the capital. (Yeah, we said it.)

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.