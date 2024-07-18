Five famous London attractions are offering half-price tickets for kids this summer

Need something to keep the kids busy this summer? We’ve got just the thing (well, aside from our 101 best things to do with kids in London). Some of London’s most famous attractions are offering half-price tickets for children over the next two months.

Up to 50,000 half-price childrens’ tickets have been made available across Merlin-owned attractions around the country – including five in London.

The London Dungeon, London Eye, Madame Tussauds, SEALIFE London Aquarium and Shrek’s Adventure are the attractions included in the offer.

Merlin’s offer is valid for any visits up to and including September 3, and you have to buy tickets online to get the discount. There’s also a maximum of three discounted tickets per transaction, while any children under two years old go free.

