Let’s just admit it, our summer peaked in June. Since the highs of that Euros competition and Lorde’s aptly named ‘Solar Power’, everything has been downhill, not least the bloody weather. The British summertime has quite predictably been rather grey and gloomy, because of course we’re not allowed by law to have two consecutively hot and sunny summers. Met Office data has confirmed that summer 2021 has had the lowest total hours of sunshine in the last ten years. Personally, I can’t wait to wheel out the Pimm’s once more this year

The warm weather commences on Sunday, with London expected to remain at 25C for most of next week, while some areas of Scotland and Northern Ireland will hit highs of 27C. Make sure to take advantage of the heat next week as, according to the Met Office, the rest of September is set for stormy and unsettled weather, after which, as the spritely Ned Stark observed, ‘Winter is coming.’

So however you’re planning to enjoy this Indian summer, whether that’s hitting a beer garden, getting some park hours in, or heading up to a rooftop, enjoy it, London: you deserve it after this monsoon-esque summer. And finally, to all those like me whose Sunday league season gets off to a ridiculously warm start this weekend, the summer of cold pints was definitely worth it!

