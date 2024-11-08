Here’s when London’s Christmas ice skating rinks return for 2024 – and how to book tickets

Whether you’re someone who smuggly glides across the ice with ease or you spend the majority of their session clinging to someone else for dear life, ice skating is a quintessential part of Christmas festivities in London. That, shopping at festive markets and exploring Christmas lights displays.

Over the festive period, London becomes home to a bunch of magical ice rinks, backdropped by some of our most stunning landmarks. And they don’t just offer a chance to skate. Many feature DJ sets, adjoining fairgrounds, cosy bars and late night events.

So, from Somerset House to Hampton Court Palace, here’s when to expect the return of your favourite London ice-skating rinks.

When do London’s indoor and outdoor ice skating rinks reopen this winter?

Canary Wharf

For those who can’t wait another second to get their skate on, the ice rink at Canary Wharf is already up and running. It’ll remain open until February 23. Get tickets here.

Glide at Battersea Power Station

November 8 to January 5, Get tickets here.

Skate Brent Cross

November 8 to January 5. Get tickets here.

The Ice Rink at Westfield London

November 15 to January 5. Get tickets here.

Hyde Park Winter Wonderland

November 21 to January 5. More info here.

Hampton Court Palace Ice Rink

November 22 to January 5. Get tickets here.

JW3 Ice Rink

December 8 to January 5. Get tickets here.

When does Somerset House Ice Rink return?

Skate at Somerset House is back on November 13 and will be around until January 12, 2025.

This year, there’ll be musical takeovers from Rinse FM, Rohan Rakhit, Jay Jay Revlon and other DJs, plus a swanky lounge sponsored by Whispering Angel rosé and a pop-up boutique charity shop.

How to book tickets

Tickets for the Somerset House rink are on sale right now and, as always, are getting snapped up quickly. Make sure to book early on its website to avoid disappointment! Adult ticket prices range between £15.00 and £26.50.

Ticket info for the rest can be found on Time Out’s guide to London’s best places to go ice skating.

