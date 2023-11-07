London was officially the world’s most searched-for tourist destination in 2023

When you’re living in London, it can be all too easy to forget that this is a globally-renowned tourist destination. All those crowds and all those attractions? They’re just part of our everyday lives. On a day-to-day basis, most of us probably hardly even think about the 30-million-odd travellers that visit the capital every year.

But every so often we get reminded of London’s mighty rep as a tourist destination. In fact, a recent report by travel agency eDreams ODIGEO revealed that the city was the most searched-for tourist destination in the entire world in 2023. That’s right, the entire world.

When it came to the number of flight searches for cities, nowhere on the planet placed higher than London in eDreams ODIGEO’s ‘Year in Travel 2023’ report. The capital was ahead of the likes of Paris (which came second) and New York (third).

What does that mean? Well, it indicates that our city is piquing the interest of more travellers than anywhere else. And who can blame those prospective travellers, eh? Seeing the best of London is what Time Out is all about, from our massive and ever-changing list of the best things to do in the city to our lists of the finest restaurants, bars, museums and more.

All this doesn’t, however, mean that London was 2023’s most-visited destination in the world. According to eDreams ODIGEO, the most booked place was Paris, followed by Barcelona. London was the third-most booked spot in the report.

You can read more about eDreams ODIGEO’s ‘Year in Travel 2023’ on the official website here.

