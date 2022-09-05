Nearly 60 big London theatre shows have dropped their prices if you book by September 11

Update: the Theatre Week cheap tickets booking period has been extended to September 11.

Cheap theatre tickets alert!

As the West End and wider London theatre industry slowly gears up to transition from sleepy summer months to the new influx of work that comes with the autumn, here’s a rare opportunity to grab bargains across the spectrum as London Theatre Week returns. It’s taking in pretty much everything, from old warhorses like ‘Les Misérables’ and ‘Phantom of the Opera’, more recent long-runners like ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ and ‘The Book of Mormon’ to bang up-to-date modern classics like Punchdrunk’s ‘The Burnt City’ and the Almeida’s hit play ‘The Doctor’.

First, it’s not actually a week: it’s three weeks, with prices on almost 60 major London theatre shows dropped to as little as £15 if you book by September 11.

Second, you only need to make the booking in this time: the reduced tickets are available through the current booking periods of the shows participating.

Third (deep breath) here’s a basic – if incomplete – list of shows participating: ‘& Juliet’, ‘A Christmas Carol’, ‘Anything Goes’, ‘Back to the Future’, ‘Bad Jews’, ‘Circus 1903’, ‘Come From Away’, ‘Dear Evan Hansen’, ‘Demon Dentist’, ‘Dirty Dancing’, ‘Eureka Day’, ‘Frozen’, ‘Get Up Stand Up’, ‘2:22 A Ghost Story’, ‘Grease’, ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’, ‘Heathers’, ‘Jack Absolute Flies Again’, ‘Jersey Boys’, ‘John Gabriel Borkman’, ‘Les Misérables’, ‘Life of Pi’, ‘Magic Mike Live!’, ‘Mamma Mia!’, ‘Mary Poppins’, ‘Matilda’, ‘Millennials’, ‘Much Ado About Nothing’, ‘My Fair Lady’, ‘Only Fools and Horses’, ‘The Phantom of the Opera’, ‘Pretty Woman’, Punchdrunk’s ‘The Burnt City’, ‘Sister Act’, ‘The Book of Mormon’, ‘The Doctor’, ‘The Drifters Girl’, ‘The Lion King’, ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’, ‘The Woman in Black’, ‘Tina’, ‘Tosca’, ‘Walking with Ghosts’, ‘Witness for the Prosecution’ and ‘Wonderville’.

Click here to book for all these shows at reduced prices until Sep 11.

