Eltham Palace's entrance Hall
Eltham Palace © Jonathan Bailey

The 20 best alternative attractions in London

They may not draw in giant crowds, but these under-the-radar attractions are every bit as intriguing as the big-hitters

Alex Floyd-Douglass
Written by
Things To Do Editors
Contributor
Alex Floyd-Douglass
Tired of Trafalgar Square? Already seen Buckingham Palace? It’s true that London has many wonderful landmarks, sights and attractions – but let’s face it, most of the world knows about them. And most visitors to the capital will be flocking to them. So, why not forego the over-subscribed usual suspects and check out our run-down of the quirky, the weird, the offbeat and the cultish, cool and countrified? In a nutshell: these are places that are a little below-the-radar, but no less for it. They’ll have you exploring pieces and pockets of London that you didn’t even know were there. Go forth and start exploring!  

RECOMMENDED: Essential sightseeing tours in London

Best alternative attractions in London

Wallace Collection
© Jonathan Perugia

1. Wallace Collection

  • Museums
  • History
  • Marylebone

A short stroll north of Selfridges and Oxford Street will take you up to Manchester Square, and to this grand old townhouse full of treasures from the days when the super-rich really did know how to shop. Gorgeous and opulent ceramics, furniture, armoury and artworks (including Frans Hals’ ‘The Laughing Cavalier’ and Fragonard’s hilariously saucy ‘The Swing’) can be seen across its 25 galleries, all for the cost of absolutely nothing. The airy restaurant is wonderful, too.

Good for: An arty family day out, or when you want a classy escape from slogging through the West End.

Emirates Air Line

2. Emirates Air Line

  • Attractions
  • Towers and viewpoints
  • Royal Docks

With incredible views (without the crowded masses that gather in long queues at the London Eye or The Shard), the Emirates Airline offers a unique perspective on the city. Hop onboard and get ready for some seriously good sightseeing, all for way less than the cost of London's more famous sky-high attractions. Whether you start at either end - Greenwich (next to the O2) or Royal Victoria on the north bank, your in for a scenic treat. 

Good for: A London tour on a budget for kids and when you’ve got guests who are new in town and awestruck by all the landmarks. 

Lord's

3. Lord's

  • Sport and fitness
  • Cricket
  • St John’s Wood

This esteemed institution has its flashy, modern bits, but Lord’s cricket ground is also home to one of the oldest sports museums in the world (opened by the Duke of Edinburgh back in 1953). Okay, you have to book a tour of the ground to get into the museum – but it’s worth it if you’re a cricket devotee because among the artefacts is the precious, fragile, original Ashes urn. Which, in cricketing circles, pretty much amounts to the Turin Shroud. 

Good for: People who can recite Wisden and anyone who fancies a timeless and quintessentially English day out listening to the sound of willow against leather.

Read more
Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum
Thomas Lovelock

4. Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum

  • Museums
  • Wimbledon

Don't fancy wrestling a bucket load of other tennis fans for tickets to Wimbledon Championships? No worries – you can enjoy a much more relaxed stroll around the grounds instead, on the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum and Tour. Fancy it? You can hop on the tour at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (to give the place its full name). Expect to see glistening trophies and artefacts as well as discovering landmark moments in tennis history.

Good for: Families and sporty geeks.

Read more
Eltham Palace

5. Eltham Palace

  • Attractions
  • Historic buildings and sites
  • Eltham

Those with an eye for style over (dare we say it, royal) substance should venture to south-east London to see this truly elegant stately home. You can still see much of the beautiful old medieval palace here, but the main focus is on the stunning 1930s art deco refurbishment work that was commissioned by the art-loving millionaires Stephen and Virginia Courtauld. The interiors were done to the highest standards of the era, resulting in a time capsule of sheer deco chic. The beautiful foyer is a definite highlight – fans of the ‘Poirot’ TV series might recognise it from an episode in which the great Belgian detective walks down its stairs. 

Good for: Fashionistas who crave a history fix, and conversely, history buffs who want a spot of high fashion. 

Read more
RIB Voyages

6. RIB Voyages

  • Attractions
  • Ships and boats
  • South Bank

There are few places in London where you can go really fast. A good thing too, in general, given the levels of traffic everywhere. But when it comes to seeing London from the river, you can swap a genteel cruise for a speedy romp in a RIB (rigid inflatable boat). From the London Eye Millennium Pier the tour starts as a fairly regular river tour, but once you’re past Tower Bridge things speed up, scooting all the way down to Docklands. Basically, this is the whitest your knuckles will ever get while travelling down old Father Thames.

Good for: Sightseeing with a slightly breakneck, James Bond vibe.

Read more
Eel Pie Island
© Rob Greig

7. Eel Pie Island

  • Attractions
  • Ships and boats
  • Twickenham

If you head from east to west on the Thames, things start getting quite interesting. Along the Putney to Hampton Court stretch and beyond, little islands start popping up along the way. And one of the larger ones, Eel Pie Island, became famous in the 1960s for blues gigs and later for its recording studio. Now, this privately owned island is home to a nature reserve and artists’ studios. You can grab a rare chance to see it for yourself on one of the few open days they hold there each year. A curious, little-known river haven.

Good for: River explorers and Thameside walkers.

Read more
BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir

8. BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir

  • Attractions
  • Religious buildings and sites
  • Neasden

Constructed between 1992 and 1995, BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir is perhaps better known as Neasden Temple. You’ll find it on the side of the North Circular dual carriageway – so not exactly your ideal place for a spot of sightseeing. However, ignore the traffic and venture inside this traditional Hindu Mandir (entry is free) to feel a sense of peace and calm. Plus, you’re bound to get lost in the intricate, elaborate tile and stonework.

Good for: Architecture enthusiasts.

9. London’s Roman Amphitheatre

  • Art
  • City of London

Everyone knows that London has a long and rich history – but not everyone knows that there are still traces of Roman-era Londinium to be found. And guess what? You can actually visit some of them. If you want a sample of what the capital was like in the days when it was ruled by Roman governors, head to the basement of the Guildhall Art Gallery. Down there, you'll find one of the many surprises that London holds: an amphitheatre. Light displays give you the chance to get a feel for what this sporting arena would have been like in action. While you’re here, check out the masterpieces in the art gallery upstairs. But, best of all... it’s free!

Good for: A super-cheap family day out, especially when combined with the nearby Museum of London.

Wilton's Music Hall
© James Perry

10. Wilton's Music Hall

  • Theatre
  • Performing arts space
  • Wapping

Walking down Graces Alley towards Wilton's Music Hall is a bit like stepping into another world – or rather back in time to the mid-19th century, when John Wilton opened his concert hall behind the Mahogany Bar pub. Thanks in part to the Methodist Church and John Betjeman, this lovely old building has survived the intervening century and a half more or less intact. Stop in here for a drink at the bar, or catch one of the live events they regularly have here, from gigs to theatre to family-friendly acts.

Good for: A night out where you can legitimately sing ‘Knees Up Mother Brown’ if you find yourself in the mood. 

Lee Valley VeloPark
Photo by Lea Valley VeloPark

11. Lee Valley VeloPark

  • Sport and fitness
  • Stadiums
  • Olympic Park

London 2012 left us with a great legacy in the form of several cutting-edge stadia and sports facilities. Seriously, we’re spoilt for choice. You can go swimming in the Aquatics Centre, white-water rafting on the Olympic course in Lee Valley, slide down the ArcelorMittal Orbit and cycle in the VeloPark. With British success at Rio 2016 increasing the nation’s enthusiasm for cycling, you’ll have to book in advance, but there’s track and BMX options including the velodrome (if you take an accreditation course). You can even hire a bike if you don’t have your own wheels.

Good for: Passionate pedallers of all ages.

Read more
Brixton Windmill
© Owen Llewellyn

12. Brixton Windmill

  • Attractions
  • Brixton

Believe it or not, you can get a slice of countryside charm even within the limits of Zone 2, thanks to the black-painted windmill that stands in Blenheim Gardens, SW9. The Brixton Windmill is pretty as a picture and harks back to the days when the area was still a stretch of arable land outside the urban hub of London (far more recently than you might imagine). There are regular tours that take place throughout spring and summer: head to their website for specific dates and times. Plus, there are fun additional events like storytelling sessions and the occasional foodie festival in the parkland that surrounds it.

Good for: Those who want a bit of rural respite from city madness, without ever straying that far from it, and ‘Jonathan Creek’ fans.

Foundling Museum
© The Foundling Museum

13. Foundling Museum

  • Museums
  • Bloomsbury

Philanthropist Thomas Coram set up The Foundling Museum is 1739 as a place to care for babies at risk of abandonment. It ran right up until 1954 when its last child was placed in foster care, and in the intermittent years, it raised and educated over 25,000 children. You can trace what are undeniably the very sad histories of these little lives, see the desperate mementoes left by mothers forced to hand over a child they couldn’t care for, and find out how artists like Hogarth and Handel helped establish the first children’s charity and first public art gallery.

Good for: Families and history lovers.

Read more
Freud Museum

14. Freud Museum

  • Things to do
  • Literary events
  • Hampstead

When Sigmund Freud and his family escaped Austria and fled from the Nazis in 1938, they made Hampstead their home. Here, the exiled Freud studied and worked, and now his home is a museum telling the story of his ground-breaking psychoanalysis and the influence of his work on the wider culture. It also offers a chance to see the desk where he wrote (late in the night) and that famous couch on which his analysands would lie. There are events and exhibitions from high-profile contemporary artists throughout the year, too.

Good for: Curious minds and Freudian philosophers.

B Afternoon Tea Bus Tour

15. B Afternoon Tea Bus Tour

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Covent Garden

Brigit and her team run a truly splendid experience that manages to tick a few boxes in one fell swoop. You get to board a classic Routemaster bus, take in lots of iconic London landmarks as you tour the city centre – and tuck into a delicious afternoon to along the way. There’s a champagne option available, as well as the classic char, as well as a spread of sandwiches, savouries, scones and French cakes and tarts. Gluten-free and veggie options are available too.

Good for: A treat for your mum or nan, perhaps. Or a giggle with your pals.

William Morris Gallery
© William Morris Gallery

16. William Morris Gallery

  • Art
  • Public art
  • Walthamstow

Victorian designer, artist and activist William Morris was a pioneer of the Arts and Crafts Movement, and this Walthamstow institution is based at his family home. After extensive refurb work, it reopened in 2012 and is looking better than ever. The gallery is a fantastic space to explore design, textiles and Morris’ work (trust us, there’s way more to the guy than pretty wallpaper) as well as a genteel spot in E17’s leafier reaches, on the edge of Lloyd Park. If you’re a fan of the V&A, this place is the perfect addition to your tour of London’s design heritage hotspots. The temporary exhibitions and events held here cover topics that span art to politics.

Good for: Artists, socialists and, yes, people who get excited about flowery wallpaper and beautiful furniture.

London Helicopter Tours
Courtesy: Viator

17. London Helicopter Tours

  • Attractions

Rooftop gardens and skyscraper viewing platforms be damned: for a really, really good aerial view of London, we suggest taking to the skies in a helicopter ride. At this level, you can spot the landmarks, watch the traffic and hustle and bustle along the streets, and marvel at the sheer scope of the urban sprawl with real clarity. Plus – c’mon, you’re in a chopper! Iconic sights such as the Houses of Parliament, Big Ben, the O2 Arena, the London Eye and The Shard will never look better than from the passenger seat of this particular mode of transport.

Good for: Those who are genuinely keen for a birds-eye view of London – possibly with 'Ride of the Valkyries' playing in their head, who knows?

Sky Garden
Photograph: Katy Dillon

18. Sky Garden

  • Attractions
  • Fenchurch Street

Known widely as the Walkie Talkie, it’s here at 20 Fenchurch Street that you’ll find the expansive Sky Garden. As its name hints, it’s right at the top of the skyscraper and entry is free (although you have to book in advance). Once you’ve scaled the 35 floors – by lift, of course – you’ll be rewarded with panoramic views of the city set amongst lush green flora. Plants up there are typically native to South Africa and the Mediterranean but thrive in this atmosphere meticulously maintained for them. If you’re feeling a little light-headed, there are two restaurants and a bar up here to sustain you, however, be warned, the prices are as high as the viewing platform.

Good for: Getting a great skyline pic for free.

London Wetland Centre

19. London Wetland Centre

  • Attractions
  • Rivers, lakes and ponds
  • Barnes

If you know your London, you’ll appreciate that it’s not just the buildings that made the city but its remarkable outdoor spaces. It does a body good to get truly wild from time to time – so head out to the urban oasis of lakes, ponds and meadows of the Wetland Centre. Observe the ducks and otters, take in the serene scenery and let the kids get free-range in the adventure playground.

Good for: Twitchers and families.

Read more
