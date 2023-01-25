A short stroll north of Selfridges and Oxford Street will take you up to Manchester Square, and to this grand old townhouse full of treasures from the days when the super-rich really did know how to shop. Gorgeous and opulent ceramics, furniture, armoury and artworks (including Frans Hals’ ‘The Laughing Cavalier’ and Fragonard’s hilariously saucy ‘The Swing’) can be seen across its 25 galleries, all for the cost of absolutely nothing. The airy restaurant is wonderful, too.

Good for: An arty family day out, or when you want a classy escape from slogging through the West End.