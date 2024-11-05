The annual Christmas tree at St Panras International is less of a tree and more of a sculpture. Last year, it was constructed out of books and the year before it was a tower of illuminated terrace houses, church yards, ferris wheels, skyscrapers and London landmarks. For 2024, the St Pancras tree is a stunning emerald homage to the Wicked film.

People travelling through the station can’t miss the 11-metre tall installation, which has been meticulously designed and hand-painted to match all the details of the film. It took 20 skilled craftspeople and more than 4,000 hours to bring to life.

The ‘tree’ features 100 green and gold illuminated towers with windows showing references to the Wicked story and an intricate diorama of the land of Oz at the centre, with over 1,000 miniature flowers, an illuminated yellow brick road and landmarks from the musical.

If all of that wasn’t enough, you can relax ahead of your train journey in the cosy seating area with the movie’s songs and score playing in the background and there’s the chance to take a selfie with the gilded head of the Wizard of Oz himself. Take a closer look below:

Photograph: St Pancras International

Photograph: St Pancras International

Photograph: St Pancras International

Photograph: St Pancras International

