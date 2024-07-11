Stevie Nicks at BST Hyde Park: timings and everything you need to know

BST Hyde Park knows how to curate a line up, and this weekend’s stint of the festival is being led by none other than former frontwoman of Fleetwood Mac and world-renowned singer-songwriter, Stevie Nicks. Stevie Nicks.

She’s been performing her music since 1966, and has had a career, both in Fleetwood and as a solo artist, which can only really be described as legendary. Stevie follows previous 2024 headliners SZA, Kings of Leon, Morgan Wallen, Robbie Williams and Shania Twain.

Ahead of what promises to be a vibey, sway-worthy BST headliner set, here is everything you need to know.

When is Stevie Nicks playing BST Hyde Park?

The legendary singer-songwriter will be gracing Hyde Park’s Great Oak Stage on Friday July 12.

What time do gates open at BST Hyde Park?

The gates open at 2pm, and the last entry is at 8.30pm.

What time will Stevie Nicks come on stage?

Nicks’s set is due to begin at 8.50pm and she’ll finish at around 10.20pm.

Who is supporting Stevie Nicks at BST Hyde Park?

Here’s the full line-up for July 12, across all stages:

The Great Oak Stage

3.50pm - 4.30pm: Paris Paloma

5pm - 6pm: Anna Calvi

6.40pm - 7.50pm: Brandi Carlile

8.50pm - 10.20pm: Stevie Nicks

The Rainbow Stage

3.20pm - 3.50pm: CATTY

4.30pm - 5pm: Nina Nesbitt

6pm - 6.40pm: Baby Queen

The Birdcage Stage

2.30pm - 3pm: Nina Versyp

3.20pm - 3.50pm: Stevie Bill

4.30pm - 5pm: Talia Rae

6pm - 6.40pm: Siobhan Winifred

The Cuban Garage Stage

3.10pm - 3.50pm: The Live Carnival

4.30pm - 5pm: The Live Carnival

6pm - 6.35pm: The Cuban Brothers

7.50pm - 8.45pm: The Cuban Brothers

Are there any tickets left?

Tickets are very limited, but there are still a handful of VIP options such as the ‘ultimate diamond VIP experience’ and the ‘Volvic gold VIP hydeaway’ are still available on the BST website – have a look at what’s up for grabs here.

What is the setlist?

Nicks performed at the 3Arena in Dublin in last week, so based on that her setlist will likely look a little something like this, according to Setlist.fm:

Outside the Rain

Dreams

If Anyone Falls

Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around

For What It’s Worth

Gypsy

Wild Heart

Bella Donna

Stand Back

Soldier’s Angel

Gold Dust Woman

Leather and Lace

Edge of Seventeen

Encore:

Rhiannon

Landslide

What will the weather be like?

London’s weather is still hardly giving summer, but with highs of 20C and cloudy conditions changing to sunny intervals by early evening over the park on Friday, we can’t really complain – at least you’ll be Outside the Rain. Check the up-to-date forecast on the Met Office website here.

