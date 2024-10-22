Back in May it was revealed that SXSW (South By Southwest), the legendary cultural festival from Austin, Texas, would be holding its first ever London edition. In July SXSW London confirmed its dates (June 2-7 2025) and now it’s announced further details about the event.

Yesterday (October 21), SXSW announced that it will start accepting submissions across its music, film and conference categories. In other words, you – yep, you – could be part of a ‘session’ at SXSW’s inaugural London fest.

Submissions open on Monday October 28, with the conference category closing on November 29 and the film and music categories closing in January 2025.

But that isn’t all. SXSW has also announced its ‘programming vision’ for the week-long festival. The music side of things will feature 78 events across 20 venues, including Shoreditch Town Hall, Village Underground and 93 East.

The ‘screen and film’ pillar will apparently boast 250 sessions with 80-90 international premieres, while there’ll be 420 conference sessions reflecting the ‘worlds of technology, business, society, music, screen and more’. There will also be a ‘visual arts and fashion’ pillar, which will feature projects spread across ‘visual art, performance, fashion, sound, moving image and technology’.

If you’d like to submit a session for SXSW London in 2025, you can find out more on the official website here.

