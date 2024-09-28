TfL has launched six scenic walks themed around the new Overground line names

For a brief moment in February this year, London stood still, waiting to hear all the details of the new Overground line names and colours. Though regular users can be protective of the orange line, plenty of us welcomed the possibility that using it might become that bit easier to use.

Responses to the renaming ranged from heartfelt to exasperated – we know because we collected all the best reactions here. TfL is keen for London to get to know the new lines though, and the history behind the snazzy new titles.

With that in mind, TfL has partnered with community walking app Go Jauntly, where you’ll find six routes inspired by the Overground line names: Lioness, Mildmay, Windrush, Weaver, Suffragette and Liberty. Each route takes you through areas that are served by that specific branch of the Overground, and they’re designed for people to stumble across historical locations related to the history of the line.

The new Overground line names all celebrate people who’ve helped make London the city it is. Going on these walks is a pretty wholesome way to connect with the history of the capital.

The Lioness Walk focuses on Wembley Stadium, naturally, since the name references the English Women’s football team and includes a mural of Head Coach Sarina Wiegman. The Mildmay Walk honours London’s LGBTQIA+ community, guiding walkers to the Mildmay Hospital in Shoreditch, which played a key role in caring for AIDS patients in the 1980s.

The Weaver Walk through London’s East End highlights the area’s connection to garment-making and textile markets – key industries for they local Bangladeshi community. You can also follow the Windrush route, from Dalston to Croydon, through neighbourhoods with strong ties to London’s African and Caribbean communities. It’s a showcase for Ridley Road Market, Brixton Village and plaques dedicated to the Windrush generation.

At Barking Riverside is the Suffragette Walk, which includes the Women’s Museum and a memorial for Britain’s longest surviving suffragette, Annie Huggett. From Romford to Upminster is the Liberty line, inspired by Havering’s reputation for independence. The walk itself passes Liberty Market and a grade II-listed windmill that’s still in operation.

The Go Jauntly app is free to download – you can find the walks on Go Jauntly’s website, too.

Time Out walking

