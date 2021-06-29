London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A woman in a pizza truck in a brick arch
Photograph: Five Points

There's an ace pizza residency at the new Five Points taproom

Yes, it's ACE Pizza – how did you guess? And they’ve got a leopard print pizza oven because why not, eh?

By Leonie Cooper
Advertising

Hackney’s biggest brewery taproom is Five Points’ spot in London Fields and things there are gonna get even bigger (in terms of vibe, rather than actual physical scale) thanks to ACE Pizza. 

They’ll be popping up under the arches for something they’re calling, wildly, ACE Under The Arches. The impromptu pizza restaurant will be in residence all summer, slinging the same stone-baked and crispy New York-Neapolitan style pizzas you can get at Five Points’ own pub, The Pembury Tavern, which is around the corner in Hackney Downs. The menu will include house specials like the Hackney Hawaiian, which we can only assume will be topped with not just pineapple but also those tiny knitted beanie hats that make every man who wears one look like a member of IDLES. 

Pizzas will be served from a leopard print oven painted courtesy of local graphic designer Personality Crisis, who's been inspired by the early 1980s New York art scene, Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat. 

Keep an eye out for other one-off food collabs at the taproom over the coming months, including a special spot from our forever faves, Decatur, who’ll be taking over the weekend of July 24-25 with their iconique Louisiana-inspired seafood boils and cheesy chargrilled oysters, which remain one of the best things we’ve ever put in out mouths. 

In August the taproom will host the British Hopped Beer Festival, celebrating British hops with guest breweries like Donzoko Brewing, Utopian and Boxcar. Like we said, keep those eyes open. 

The Five Points Taproom, 61 Mare St, London E8 4RG.

Two new pizza places are coming to London

The 25 best taprooms in London 

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Coolest Neighbourhoods

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.