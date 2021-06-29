Yes, it's ACE Pizza – how did you guess? And they’ve got a leopard print pizza oven because why not, eh?

Hackney’s biggest brewery taproom is Five Points’ spot in London Fields and things there are gonna get even bigger (in terms of vibe, rather than actual physical scale) thanks to ACE Pizza.

They’ll be popping up under the arches for something they’re calling, wildly, ACE Under The Arches. The impromptu pizza restaurant will be in residence all summer, slinging the same stone-baked and crispy New York-Neapolitan style pizzas you can get at Five Points’ own pub, The Pembury Tavern, which is around the corner in Hackney Downs. The menu will include house specials like the Hackney Hawaiian, which we can only assume will be topped with not just pineapple but also those tiny knitted beanie hats that make every man who wears one look like a member of IDLES.

Pizzas will be served from a leopard print oven painted courtesy of local graphic designer Personality Crisis, who's been inspired by the early 1980s New York art scene, Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Keep an eye out for other one-off food collabs at the taproom over the coming months, including a special spot from our forever faves, Decatur, who’ll be taking over the weekend of July 24-25 with their iconique Louisiana-inspired seafood boils and cheesy chargrilled oysters, which remain one of the best things we’ve ever put in out mouths.

In August the taproom will host the British Hopped Beer Festival, celebrating British hops with guest breweries like Donzoko Brewing, Utopian and Boxcar. Like we said, keep those eyes open.

The Five Points Taproom, 61 Mare St, London E8 4RG.

