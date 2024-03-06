This footballer’s mansion in Chelsea just had £10 million knocked off its asking price

Footballers have a rep for living in freaking massive, not-exactly-tasteful mansions. For that reason, plenty of London’s footie stars live in more spacious places; outer boroughs such as Barnet, or even as far out as Essex and Surrey.

However, some footballers live more centrally – and a few even have some pretty nice pads. Like Sol Campbell, for instance, who owns a glam six-bed townhouse in Chelsea. And excitingly, not only has Campbell’s mahoosive house gone on the market – it’s recently had its asking price slashed by nearly half.

Sol Campbell most famously played for both Spurs and Arsenal, as well as the England national team. He was one of the highest-paid footballers in the world when he signed for Arsenal back in 2001, so it makes sense that his house is rather swanky.

Campbell’s Chelsea townhouse sits overlooking the Thames and is Grade II-listed. Featuring interiors designed by his wife Fiona Barratt, the property was originally on the market for £25 million – but now it’s had ten of those millions knocked off and is listed for £15 mil. A steal!

So, what do you get for your 15 big ones? Well, Campbell’s SW3 house has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, an entire-floor reception room, wine cellar, home cinema and much more, spread across six floors (with, thankfully, a lift).

And that certainly isn’t all. The property also includes a separate mews house that is linked to the main townhouse by an underground passage. Mysterious, eh?

Here are some pics of Campbell’s reduced Chelsea townhouse.

Photograph: Rightmove

Photograph: Rightmove

Photograph: Rightmove

Photograph: Rightmove

If you’d like to find out more (or snoop at more snaps) you can see the listing on Rightmove here.

