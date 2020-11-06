Day trips? Holidays? Travelling for exercise? Here’s what you can and can’t do now the city (and the whole of England) back in lockdown

Lockdown is back, but it looks a little different this time. As of November 5, England has entered a second national lockdown that will last, initially at least, until December 2.

Now, we know what that means for life in the city (spoiler: you’re going to need a really good coat this winter) but how does the new situation affect day trips from London or any upcoming holidays you might have booked?

Can you travel in and out of London in lockdown?

The government’s stance is that ‘you should avoid travelling in or out of your local area’ for the duration of this lockdown. However there are some exceptions. If you live or work outside of London, and you cannot work from home, you can still travel in or out of the city for work.

You can also leave your local area if you're travelling to visit your support bubble or childcare bubble, to access education or if you have caring responsibilities, to visit a hospital, GP or other medical appointment, to visit a vet, or to access essential retail.

Can Londoners go on holiday outside of London?

It’s a no, sorry. Holidays, whether in the UK or abroad, are cancelled for the time being. ‘Overnight stays and holidays away from primary residences will not be allowed,’ reads the official guidance. ‘This includes holidays abroad and in the UK. It also means you cannot stay in a second home or caravan, if you own one, or staying with anyone you do not live with or are in a support bubble with.’

The guidance also states: ‘Hotels, hostels and other accommodation should only open for those who have to travel for work purposes.’

Accommodation provides can also remain open ‘where guests are unable to return to their main residence, use that guest accommodation as their main residence, or would otherwise be made homeless as a result of the accommodation closing.’

What about day trips from London?

Lockdown means non-essential journeys are off the cards, so we should all be staying in our local areas unless we need to travel for one of the reasons listed above.

Day trips from London will be reserved for when lockdown is over. Still haven’t had a pint on the beach in Whitstable or time travelled in atmospheric Rye? 2021 will be your year!

What’s the deal with travelling for exercise?

The official guidance does say you are allowed to leave your local area to ‘to spend time or exercise outdoors’. It goes on to say: ‘this should be done locally wherever possible, but you can travel to do so if necessary (for example, to access an open space).’

There is no set limit on the distance you are allowed to travel from your home to access an open space, but that doesn’t mean you should be driving miles to the beach or travelling for hours to a park nowhere near your home. You should stay as close to your primary residence as possible.

