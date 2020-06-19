The restrictions on travel in and out of the UK could change very soon – but here are the current rules

If there’s one thing we’re all in need of after the last few months it’s a holiday. Even if that holiday just consists of a tent in your mate’s back garden – it’s a change of scenery we’re desperate for.

Your travel plans for summer 2020 could be a little more adventurous though. While overnight stays are currently banned in the UK (unless you’re part of a support bubble), that could be about to change. The hospitality industry is hopeful that holidays in England will be allowed from July 4, when hotels, self-catering properties, cabins and campsites may be allowed to open up. Travel further afield in the UK, to Scotland, for example, might be possible later in the same month. And, as more countries around the world start to open their borders, an overseas adventure doesn’t seem as impossible as it did just a few weeks ago.

There are a few things holding us back from an international holiday right now. Like the UK’s current quarantine rules, which state that anyone entering the UK, including British nationals returning from abroad, must self-isolate for 14 days.

Those restrictions might not be around for much longer, though. Conservative MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown has suggested that the quarantine measures might be lifted by the end of this month. ‘If we are going to do it, we should’ve done it much earlier,’ he said on the BBC’s ‘Today’ programme, adding: ‘I think it will be eased from June 28 or thereabouts.’

Another concern for people wanting to escape the UK right now is guidance from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. People from the UK are technically welcome to visit places like Italy without a quarantine period on arrival, but the advice from our government contradicts that.

While advice from the FCO has been amended and simplified recently, it does still state that it ‘currently advises British nationals against all but essential international travel’ adding: ‘This advice is being kept under constant review.’

So when can we go on international holidays again? For now, it’s best to keep daydreaming.

