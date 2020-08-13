After Spain and Belgium are removed from the UK’s ‘travel-corridor’ list, holidaymakers fear France, Malta and Cyprus could be next

Tens of thousands of would-be holidaymakers were left disappointed – and facing a knotty insurance claim process – after the government reintroduced a 14-day quarantine for travellers returning from Spain at the end of last month.

As of July 26, travellers returning from Spain must provide an address where they will self-isolate for 14 days (or risk a fine of up to £1,000 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, or £480 in Scotland). During those two weeks, they cannot go to work, school or any public place, nor have visitors – except for essential support.

Travellers returning from Luxembourg, Belgium, Andorra and the Bahamas also now face a 14-day quarantine when returning from their holidays.

So which badly-afflicted countries could be next? Right now, France is very much at risk. The UK government’s ‘Covid Cabinet’ last night met to discuss removing the country from the list of around 70 or so ‘travel-corridor’ destinations. This morning, sources told The Daily Telegraph that the decision over whether to reimpose a quarantine on travellers arriving from France was on a ‘knife edge’ after a week of fluctuating cases.

The French government yesterday recorded 2,524 infections within the past 24 hours – up from 668 a month before. This is a similar increase to that seen in Spain in the month leading up to its removal from the ‘travel-corridor’ list: its cases had risen to 2,255 the day before, compared with 334 the previous month. A decision on France’s status is expected to be formally made today.

Malta could also soon be removed from the list of quarantine-free countries. Norway and Belgium have already reintroduced restrictions on the island nation, and yesterday its government reported 49 new cases – from zero the month before.

Other countries will steeply rise rising cases include Poland, Iceland, Cyprus and the Netherlands, along with Gibraltar, Monaco, San Marino, the Faroe Islands, Turks and Caicos, and Aruba.

If these trajectories continue, then it is possible the government could bring back quarantine for these destinations. So basically: think very carefully (and look hard at the stats) before you book a foreign holiday in the weeks and months to come.

