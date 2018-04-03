You can sip merlot during your massage at this London wine spa

London is home to hundreds of amazing bars and cosy pubs, and loads of incredible spa hotels and day spas. But why not combine the two? I’m not just talking sipping fizz in a fluffy white robe and slippers, because Ella di Rocco on Fulham Road goes one better. The new addition to the London spa scene has a wine spa in its basement, where you can sip merlot while bathing in a tub full of vino.

Fully embracing the theory that red wine is good for you, Ella di Rocco’s wine therapy treatments include scrubs, wraps, masks and full-body massages, utilising grape seed oil, grape vine leaves, grape extracts, grape juices and actual bottles of the good stuff.

The treatments take place in a low-lit Tuscany-inspired space, with spa beds, showers and deep stone baths. When we visited, we started off with a dreamy foot soak and a full body scrub before settling into a Sangiovese Bath. That’s a deep, steaming, richly-coloured bath made up of hot water, plus Sangiovese, Merlot and Cilegiolo wines, and concentrated virgin grape juice, as well as floating flower petals.

The staff promise us the red grapes are where all the relaxing goodness comes from, rather than the alcohol content. But this is still a spa experience for serious wine-lovers. While you sit back in the burgundy waters you can also sip a glass of the very same wine you’re wallowing in.

Just don’t risk a sneaky taste of that bath water, k?

Ella di Rocco’s wine spa treatments start at £90. Find out more here.

