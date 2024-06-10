A Brick Lane stalwart, Sheba has been knocking out dishes from India, Bangladesh and Pakistan since 1974, and it's been in the same family all that time. The menu is typical curry house fare – think samosas, onion bhajis and tandoori lamb chops to start followed by mains of chicken tikka masala, lamb bhuna, prawn vindaloo and a number of biryani dishes. Signature dishes such as shorisha chicken, lamb noorani and king prawn malabar look interesting.
Until fairly recently, Brick Lane’s restaurant scene was known for one thing: curry houses. After newly arrived Bengali immigrants set up Indian restaurants here in the 1960s and 1970s, Brick Lane became the place to go for curry and BYO beer – and you’ll still find plenty of these old-school joints among Brick Lane’s restaurants, many offering meal deals to get passers-by through the door. But today’s Brick Lane restaurants also include taco joints as well as the street's iconic bagels. Get stuck in with our guide below.
