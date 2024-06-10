Until fairly recently, Brick Lane’s restaurant scene was known for one thing: curry houses. After newly arrived Bengali immigrants set up Indian restaurants here in the 1960s and 1970s, Brick Lane became the place to go for curry and BYO beer – and you’ll still find plenty of these old-school joints among Brick Lane’s restaurants, many offering meal deals to get passers-by through the door. But today’s Brick Lane restaurants also include taco joints as well as the street's iconic bagels. Get stuck in with our guide below.

RECOMMENDED: Check out the best restaurants in Shoreditch.