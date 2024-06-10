London
The monsoon brick lane
Photograph: Shutterstock.com

The best restaurants in Brick Lane

From curry houses to bagels and street food, Brick Lane’s restaurants span every continent and budget

Leonie Cooper
Edited by
Leonie Cooper
Until fairly recently, Brick Lane’s restaurant scene was known for one thing: curry houses. After newly arrived Bengali immigrants set up Indian restaurants here in the 1960s and 1970s, Brick Lane became the place to go for curry and BYO beer – and you’ll still find plenty of these old-school joints among Brick Lane’s restaurants, many offering meal deals to get passers-by through the door. But today’s Brick Lane restaurants also include taco joints as well as the street's iconic bagels. Get stuck in with our guide below.

RECOMMENDED: Check out the best restaurants in Shoreditch.

Amazing restaurants in Brick Lane

Sheba
Photograph: Jess Hand

1. Sheba

A Brick Lane stalwart, Sheba has been knocking out dishes from India, Bangladesh and Pakistan since 1974, and it's been in the same family all that time. The menu is typical curry house fare – think samosas, onion bhajis and tandoori lamb chops to start followed by mains of chicken tikka masala, lamb bhuna, prawn vindaloo and a number of biryani dishes. Signature dishes such as shorisha chicken, lamb noorani and king prawn malabar look interesting. 

2. City Spice

This Brick Lane curry house offers an Anglo-Indian fusion menu spearheaded by chef Niaz Caan. His signature dishes include Rajasthani hotpot, honey soured duck – and cottage cheese roll, and take inspo from English classics like Lancashire stews and see him using trad British ingredients such as gooseberries (which you'll find alongside mango pulp and almonds in his velvet chicken dish).

Beigel Bake
Photograph: Jess Hand

3. Beigel Bake

This 24-hour bagel shop isn't *technically* a restaurant, but it's an excellent option for getting some scran if you're in the area. The cult bakery is an East End institution, and its baked and filled bagels have become the snack-stop of choice for clubbers, drinkers and taxi drivers. Don't miss the salt beef.

Aladin / Nazrul
Photograph: Jess Hand

4. Aladin / Nazrul

Once two neighbouring restaurants, OG curry houses Aladin and Nazrul combined forces to serve up the best Bangladeshi, Indian and Pakistani bangers. Opening back in 1979, Nazrul originally launched to serve the local Bangladeshi community but has since gone on to cater for everyone. Split across two floors, this is one that's great for big groups if you book in advance. Although the restaurant is unlicensed, you can BYOB and make the most of a cheeky 20 per cent discount deal with the off licence next door. There's no charge for corkage. 

DF Tacos
Photograph: Jess Hand

5. DF Tacos

An affordable modern Mexican diner, here you'll find tacos, lots of tacos, with all the favourite fillings mixed with London's love for burgers, finger food and US-style grills. So you can order things like the ‘pork bibil torta’, a toasted brioche bun filled with slow-cooked pork in a citrous Yucatan-style marinade, and comes with a spread of refried beans, sharp pickle and avocado.

Brick Lane Brasserie
Photograph: Jess Hand

6. Brick Lane Brasserie

This invariably busy Brasserie focuses heavily on Bangladeshi cuisine. The award-winning restaurant is small, but if there's enough of you it's perfect for having a Curry Mile knees-up, as there's a private hire room for parties in the back.

The Monsoon
Photograph: Shutterstock.com

7. The Monsoon

Like many of the restaurants on Brick Lane, Monsoon serves contemporary Bangladeshi cuisine. We'd recommend trying dishes like the Sylheti Jalfrezi. Or if you fancy venturing into different territory, the epically long menu also offers up south Indian crowd pleasers like garlic chicken and dosas. 

8. Chez Elles

This little French bistro has a big heart and some decent cooking. The menu is a short list of tried-and-tested classics, including frogs’ legs and moules marinières. The intimate setting and pretty, fetchingly haphazard decor (birdcage lampshades, lots of mirrors and candles) make this a great place for a date, though it’s every bit as popular with groups of friends for a catch-up.

The Standard Balti House
Photograph: Jess Hand

9. The Standard Balti House

Opened in 1989, the family-run Standard serves provincial Bangladeshi and Indian food from a menu that is helpfully divided into 'medium-spicy', 'mild and creamy' and 'fairly hot', for the neophyte. Unsurprisingly, it includes all the standards, as well as popular Sylheti dishes from Bangladesh. 

Preem
Photograph: Jess Hand

10. Preem

This curry house is one of the oldest going around these parts, having originally set up shop back in 1963. It's a big spot, too, capable of catering to 200 hungry mouths. The menu is peppered with curry house crowd-pleasers – think butter chicken, lamb korma, masala dosa, vegetable dansak and prawn jalfrezi. Keep an eye out, though, for less well-known dishes such as lemon chana lamb or chicken khaiber - a dish of half a spring chicken cooked in the tandoor then served in a tomato and fresh garlic sauce. 

