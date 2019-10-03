The best BYO restaurants in London

SEPTEMBER 2019: BYO offers turn up in unexpected places and our latest line-up includes an Ethiopian vegan spot in Dalston (Andu Café), a famous old chippie (Marylebone’s Golden Hind) and Persepolis (a veggie restaurant attached to Peckham’s Persian delicatessen/emporium). Elsewhere, we like Soif (a champion of natural wines and artisan French food), Mien Tay in Hoxton (a Vietnamese stalwart) and Roti King (Malaysian bread in a Euston backstreet).

Posh fine-dining restaurants also have some tempting offers. Check out the special deals on offer at Nigel Platts-Martin’s trio of big hitters: Chez Bruce (Wandsworth), La Trompette (Chiswick) and The Glasshouse (Kew).