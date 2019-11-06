The best restaurants in Chiswick
From cult coffee shops to very fine dining, read Time Out’s list of the best restaurants to visit in Chiswick
OCTOBER 2019: We’ve added Villa di Geggiano (a delicious slice of Tuscany on Chiswick High Road) and the Chiswick offshoot of Battersea’s Little Bird, as well as Tamp Coffee & Tapas and Annie’s, a local favourite famed for its romantic vibe and quirky decor.
If you live in Chiswick, congrats – aside from the ‘made it’ implications of this postcode, you’ll also never be stuck for somewhere to eat. A cross-section of the capital’s culinary scene, W4 offers cult coffee shops, coveted chains with on-trend menus, mould-breaking, Michelin-fêted one-offs and more. Have we missed your favourite Chiswick haunt off our list? Let us know in the comments section below.
The best restaurants in Chiswick
Annie's
A short amble from the Thames, this long-standing Chiswick evergreen is big on quirkiness and romance, with its vintage rococo interiors, floral bouquets, twinkling fairy lights and flying cherubs on ornately framed mirrors. Families drop by early doors for breakfast and brunch, while the all-day menu brings eclectic brasserie-style options ranging from paella to sticky pork belly with Vietnamese salad. Cocktails and fairly priced wines go well with bar nibbles.
Brew
Part of a mini-chain that has successfully colonised south-west London, this Aussie-rules café doles out a cheery all-day offer ranging from juices, coffees and lingering breakfasts to globe-skipping dishes echoing the venue’s laidback feel (no one will judge if you order chips with your sweetcorn fritters, salmon teriyaki or mussels spaghettini). By day, it’s like a Bugaboo showroom; at night, baby-free locals pile in for booze, pizzas and pide from the wood-fired oven. There’s a nice outdoor terrace too.
Charlotte’s Bistro
A Chiswick fixture for good reason, this swanky joint has built a reputation as a classy neighbourhood drinking den – although it’s equally renowned for its punchy seasonal food. The stylish yet homely bar makes gin a star ingredient in its cocktails, while the elegant dining room (all sleek lines and skylit neutrals) specialises in Euro-accented dishes like confit duck with white beans, spiced onion and wild garlic. Early suppers include a free aperitif and Sunday lunch is worth knowing about.
Chief Coffee
Every London borough now seems fully caffeinated with sustainable, single-origin beans and cult blends, so any local contender needs to find a way to stand out from the crowd. Chief Coffee goes with... pinball machines. Load up on caffeine, cakes and Rinkoff ‘crodoughs’ in the ground-floor café (Workshop and Allpress provide the beans), then take that chemical high downstairs to the subterranean lounge and reacquaint yourself with your ’90s self via old-school games such as Monster Bash or Cactus Canyon.
High Road Brasserie
The Art Deco interiors of this Chiswick brasserie from the Soho House group have enough polish to placate posh parents and would even make your nan feel born-again glam, while there’s a rock-solid line-up of food with universal appeal. Dip into trend-weathering classics such as lamb shank with champ or get your Instagram primed for more modish plates like bone marrow with radishes and steak salt. Pitched somewhere between a noisy, chattering grand café and a swanky bar, High Road also pleases the drinkers.
La Trompette
Chiswick’s favourite ‘posh’ neighbourhood restaurant still oozes understated glamour with its starched white tablecloths, gleaming glassware and impeccably polished service. Locals with cash to splash come here for classy cooking with strong Gallic overtones – how about roast guinea hen with black lentils, crapaudine beets and broccoli followed by rhubarb and rose mille-feuille with crème diplomat? The whiffy cheeseboard and magnificent wine list are real tempters too.
Le Vacherin
A much-loved veteran of the Chiswick scene, Le Vacherin is as classically French and as temptingly indulgent as its name. Inside, it pays homage to the bistro genre with lettered mirrors, retro prints, white tablecloths and leather banquettes, while gastronomic luxury rules in the shape of butter-drenched escargots, twice-baked soufflés, saucy steaks and boozy chocolate fondants. Bring a date and enjoy the romantic, inviting ambience – with a bottle of decent French wine on the side.
Little Bird Chiswick
Like the original in Battersea, the Chiswick branch of this small plates joint and cocktail lounge is all about good looks and style – although the interior is a mishmash of succulent foliage, prints, junk shop kitsch and rattan furniture, with a suntrap patio garden for good measure. To eat, expect a roll call of crowd-pleasing global small plates along the lines of blackened cod with miso aïoli, spiced sea bass tacos and pork gyoza – plus cheeky doughnut kebabs with toffee sauce to finish.
Ngon
Ngon means ‘delicious’ in Vietnamese, and this low-cost Chiswick café and deli lives up to its name. Fragrant and potent native flavours are at work throughout the menu, from classics such as aromatic beef pho and bánh mì to less familiar offerings including herb-laden lotus root salad with juicy pork and prawns. Also check out the various rice-based combos. To drink, neck a bubble tea, a bottle of Saigon beer or a Vietnamese iced ‘drip’ coffee.
Pizza Treat
It used to be called Pizza Street, but it’s now known as Pizza Treat – although this popular spot on Turnham Green still deals in proper New York pizzas, sold by the slice or whole (regular, large or ‘x-large’). The wood-fired bases are an American dream loaded with straight-up toppings (pepperoni, meatballs, pulled pork, tuna, sweetcorn, jalapeños, chilli flakes etc). The dark wood and metallic interior isn’t much to shout about, but you can always grab and go.
Restaurant Michael Nadra Chiswick
A few steps from the chichi shops of Turnham Green Terrace is Michael Nadra’s Chiswick high-flyer that’s all about consistency, luxury and repeat custom. The kitchen focuses on modern European cuisine, but the menu also throws in a few curve balls – from soft-shell crab tempura and salmon ceviche to treacle tart with clotted cream. Nadra’s prix-fixe menus can compete with the high street when it comes to value, and the atmosphere is cosy rather than ceremonial.
Tamp Coffee & Tapas
This Chiswick indie gets its name from the process of packing down ground coffee before the espresso is extracted – although it’s not simply about cups of joe made with beans from Bristol-based Extract Roasters. Argentinian empanadas, pastries and simple dishes such as avocado on toast also feature on Tamp’s daytime menu, while on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, this modern rustic coffee shop comes over all Spanish, serving a short selection of hand-carved jamóns and tapas staples.
Villa di Geggiano
An Italian villa plonked in the middle of Chiswick High Road, this wide, imposing building boasts a grand frontage and a gated terrace – complete with a dapper gent waiting to greet you. Inside, it whiffs of Tuscany, and the cooking is true to the region – from properly sauced pastas to perfect melt-in-the-mouth grills. Choice picks from the Italian wine list will bump up the bill, but it’s worth the outlay for a taste of la dolce vita in W4.
