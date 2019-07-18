The best restaurants in Fulham
From family-run pizza joints to cosy gastropubs, you'll never go hungry in Fulham
July 2019: We’ve broadened our coverage of Fulham’s best, adding a couple of old favourites as well as some younger contenders. The long-serving Sands End gastropub (elder brother to The Brown Cow) is up and running again following a refurb, while Sukho continues to deliver Thai elegance and charm on Fulham Road. Other notables include Ardiciocca (a gluten-free and dairy-free Italian joint), the Flavourtown Bakery (gorgeous cupcakes), Megan’s on the Green (a party-friendly brunch spot) and Santa Maria (a family-run Neapolitan pizzeria).
Ardiciocca
Gluten-free, dairy-free and sugar-free … that’s the schtick at this Italian joint from the team behind the Marcellaio RC mini-chain. Produce comes exclusively from indie artisan outfits, and the kitchen rolls out plenty of decent stuff – from arancini balls and Sardinian gnocchi to surprisingly good pizzas with very thin, flat bases (try the version topped with stracchino cheese and Genoese pesto). To drink, there’s gluten-free Peroni beer as well as a selection of ‘natural’ and low-intervention wines.
The Brown Cow
From the folks behind the Sands End gastropub on nearby Stephendale Road, this buzzy rustic-chic Fulham boozer has food on its mind – although you can still quaff pints of real ale in the lively bar. Satisfy those hunger pangs with gussied-up modern pub dishes ranging from Cornish crab with apple mayo and celeriac rémoulade to braised lamb shank with cavolo nero and rosemary. Decent wines, weekend brunch and Sunday roasts too.
Flavourtown Bakery
From the smiley, cartoonish bubble-letter logo to the displays of vividly coloured layer cakes, Flavourtown Bakery’s narrow Fulham shop is a sheer delight. There are no weird flavour combos here; instead, stuff yourself with nostalgic classics like vanilla, salted caramel, Nutella and Oreo – not forgetting their ‘posh’ peanut butter cupcakes topped with a blob of gold-sprayed mousse. Flavourtown’s pink interiors, relentlessly upbeat vibe and snappy service also contribute to the feel-good sugar rush.
Harwood Arms
Is it a pub? Is it a restaurant? In truth, this upmarket backstreet boozer just off Fulham Broadway is a bit of both – although with a serious global wine list, a Michelin star to its name and backers including Brett Graham (of The Ledbury), we know where its priorities lie. Prime British produce is the key, with furred and feathered game receiving special attention when in-season – from venison Scotch eggs in the bar to masterful dishes such as roast muntjac with celeriac, kale and pickled pear in the chunkily furnished dining room.
Megan's by the Green
With its fairy lights, paper flowers and pale blue walls, this terribly cute and cosy branch of the Megan’s chain near Parsons Green tube is a rollicking party-friendly local asset. It’s also known as a yummy mummy brunch spot with one of the liveliest all-day offers in town – everything from baked ‘green eggs’ and ‘deconstructed’ kebabs to half-baked cookie dough topped with pistachios. On Saturdays and Sundays, things get bottomless with 90 minutes of booze added to the deal.
The Sands End
A long-time Fulham favourite just a stroll from Chelsea Harbour, this lively local boozer-cum-gastropub aims to bring the country to the city with its rustic-chic vibe and seasonal field-to-fork cooking. Refectory tables and muted colours set the scene for sophisticated pub dishes such as devilled Cornish mackerel with beetroot and dill relish, thyme-roasted poussin or beef fillet with parsley risotto. You can also hang out at the bar with a pint of ale and a Scotch egg.
Santa Maria
A Fulham offshoot of the original pocket-sized Santa Maria in Ealing, this family-run pizza outfit puts real heart into its traditional Neapolitan offerings: everything from the furnace-like wood-fired oven to the caputo flour is sourced from the home country; the lightly salted dough is given a 24-hour rise; the tomatoes are crushed by hand. And with one eye on the trends, they have recently introduced a dedicated menu of vegan pizzas (plus the option of gluten-free bases).
Sukho
Located at the Parsons Green end of Fulham Road, this spicy local favourite oozes Thai elegance and charm. The dining room is tailor-made for a romantic meal, while the menu offers some good-looking dishes for sharing and ogling – we’re talking chargrilled pork skewers wrapped in betel leaves with plum-dipping sauce or sea bass marinated in red curry paste and attractively presented on a banana leaf. To drink, there’s plenty for wine-lovers, plus Thai beer and a refreshing chrysanthemum infusion.
