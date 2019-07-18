The best restaurants in Fulham

Is it a pub? Is it a restaurant? In truth, this upmarket backstreet boozer just off Fulham Broadway is a bit of both – although with a serious global wine list, a Michelin star to its name and backers including Brett Graham (of The Ledbury), we know where its priorities lie. Prime British produce is the key, with furred and feathered game receiving special attention when in-season – from venison Scotch eggs in the bar to masterful dishes such as roast muntjac with celeriac, kale and pickled pear in the chunkily furnished dining room.