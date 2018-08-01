London’s best full English breakfasts

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but the avocado is overcado; nothing beats a good old-fashioned fry-up

By Time Out London Food & Drink Posted: Wednesday August 1 2018

© Terry's Cafe

Beyond fish and chips, roasts, or pie and mash, the full English is our true national dish. But London takes breakfast to another level. From bacon chops and insanely rich black pudding to a steaming bowl of noodle soup with a fried egg floating on top, this is your bucket list of fry-ups in the city. And not an avocado in sight. 

The best full English breakfasts in London

Dishoom

Dishoom

The Big Bombay, £11.90

Take char-striped streaky bacon and serve it up alongside peppery Shropshire sausages, masala baked beans and hot buttered buns and you’re on your way to a perfect fusion of English and Indian breakfasts. Add some bottomless chai and the job’s a good’un.

King's Cross
Apres Food Co

Apres Food Co

Aprés cooked breakfast £13.95

This Clerkenwell café is co-owned by a nutritionist, which means their Full English is both enormous and healthy. Featuring coconut oil, cavolo nero and genuinely nice gluten-free bread  – ordering this will probably be the most sensible thing you’ve done while hungover.

Farringdon
The Black Penny

The Black Penny

The Hunter £12.90

The Hunter £12.90

The confit duck on the breakfast menu tells you everything you need to know about this trendy Covent Garden café’s foodie nous. Takes on the Full English come in two varieties: a meaty  ‘Hunter’, and a veggie ‘Gatherer’.

Covent Garden
Caravan

Caravan

Caravan Fry £10.50

The industrial-looking King’s Cross flagship branch of the mini chain known for its coffee and ‘well-travelled’ menu has your breakfast needs covered. The Caravan Fry gets you the full service, plus some truly heavenly roasted field mushrooms.

King's Cross
E Pellicci

E Pellicci

Pellicci's Full English, £7.60

Pellicci’s Full English, £7.60

Open since 1900, E Pellicci’s signature fry ups are vast plates of Cumberland sausage, eggs and bacon. Order the orange juice (freshly squeezed and served in a half-pint glass) and you’ll see why this caff’s attracted everyone from Steven Berkoff to the Kray twins.

Bethnal Green
Hawksmoor Guildhall

Hawksmoor Guildhall

Breakfast for two, £37

The capital’s undisputed masters of meat offer up pretty much the whole farm for two to gorge upon, from snout to tail. Think: a whole bacon chop, black pudding, bubble and squeak studded with melting nuggets of short rib and trotter baked beans.

 

Moorgate
Koya Bar

Koya Bar

English Breakfast Udon, £11.10

A steaming bowl of noodle soup spiked with thick slices of streaky bacon, and a fried egg floating on the top – this isn’t the most conventional Full English but it is one of the capital’s most potent hangover cures. Intrigued? You should be.

Soho
The Providores & Tapa Room

The Providores & Tapa Room

Fry up £11.50

Breakfast at this laid-back fusion bar and café in Marylebone is served in the Tapa Room, named after the Rarotongan Tapa cloth that decorates the wall. Expect runny-middled eggs, slow-roasted tomatoes and streaky bacon.

Marylebone
Quo Vadis

Quo Vadis

Cooked Breakfast, £12

Formerly a Soho brothel and home to Karl Marx (not at the same time, we assume), today Quo Vadis’s stained-glass windowed salon is the perfect place to indulge in a lengthy breakfast. Local and seasonal ingredients cooked to perfection are this place’s calling card, and their Full English reflects that.

Soho
Regency Café

Regency Café

Full English, £6

Swanky Pimlico may be the last place you’d expect to find an honest-to-God greasy spoon, but the Regency in Victoria has been serving up flawless cooked breakfasts on Formica-topped tables since 1946. Expect crisp-edged fried eggs with yolks that ooze liquid gold when you prick them.

Westminster
Comments

4 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest
Dudden H

No one should pay more than 5 pounds for a breakfast. The higher priced ones are not even organic, just run of the mill !!

Kerrianne G

I really think that Half Moon Cafe in Hammersmith is definitely value for money when it comes to the full english breakfast. At £3.60 for enough food to last you the day what more could you ask for.

Nick W

Please don't go to the Pavilion in Vicky Park. Snarky, rude people who refuse to serve anything that is affordable to the majority who live locally. It must be galling for people who have lived in the area for generation to be 'rinsed' for a basic breakfast. Please....avoid.

Dudden H

@Nick W  And probably not even organic, just cheap food with high prices. 

