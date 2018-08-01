London’s best full English breakfasts
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but the avocado is overcado; nothing beats a good old-fashioned fry-up
Beyond fish and chips, roasts, or pie and mash, the full English is our true national dish. But London takes breakfast to another level. From bacon chops and insanely rich black pudding to a steaming bowl of noodle soup with a fried egg floating on top, this is your bucket list of fry-ups in the city. And not an avocado in sight.
VIDEO: This is London's biggest fried egg
The best full English breakfasts in London
Apres Food Co
Aprés cooked breakfast £13.95
This Clerkenwell café is co-owned by a nutritionist, which means their Full English is both enormous and healthy. Featuring coconut oil, cavolo nero and genuinely nice gluten-free bread – ordering this will probably be the most sensible thing you’ve done while hungover.
The Black Penny
In the heart of Covent Garden, serving breakfast, lunch, cakes & coffee from The Roastery Department.
The Hunter £12.90
The confit duck on the breakfast menu tells you everything you need to know about this trendy Covent Garden café’s foodie nous. Takes on the Full English come in two varieties: a meaty ‘Hunter’, and a veggie ‘Gatherer’.
E Pellicci

Pellicci’s Full English, £7.60
Open since 1900, E Pellicci’s signature fry ups are vast plates of Cumberland sausage, eggs and bacon. Order the orange juice (freshly squeezed and served in a half-pint glass) and you’ll see why this caff’s attracted everyone from Steven Berkoff to the Kray twins.
Hawksmoor Guildhall
Breakfast for two, £37
The capital’s undisputed masters of meat offer up pretty much the whole farm for two to gorge upon, from snout to tail. Think: a whole bacon chop, black pudding, bubble and squeak studded with melting nuggets of short rib and trotter baked beans.
The Providores & Tapa Room
Fry up £11.50
Breakfast at this laid-back fusion bar and café in Marylebone is served in the Tapa Room, named after the Rarotongan Tapa cloth that decorates the wall. Expect runny-middled eggs, slow-roasted tomatoes and streaky bacon.
Quo Vadis
Cooked Breakfast, £12
Formerly a Soho brothel and home to Karl Marx (not at the same time, we assume), today Quo Vadis’s stained-glass windowed salon is the perfect place to indulge in a lengthy breakfast. Local and seasonal ingredients cooked to perfection are this place’s calling card, and their Full English reflects that.
Regency Café
Full English, £6
Swanky Pimlico may be the last place you’d expect to find an honest-to-God greasy spoon, but the Regency in Victoria has been serving up flawless cooked breakfasts on Formica-topped tables since 1946. Expect crisp-edged fried eggs with yolks that ooze liquid gold when you prick them.
Comments
No one should pay more than 5 pounds for a breakfast. The higher priced ones are not even organic, just run of the mill !!
I really think that Half Moon Cafe in Hammersmith is definitely value for money when it comes to the full english breakfast. At £3.60 for enough food to last you the day what more could you ask for.
Please don't go to the Pavilion in Vicky Park. Snarky, rude people who refuse to serve anything that is affordable to the majority who live locally. It must be galling for people who have lived in the area for generation to be 'rinsed' for a basic breakfast. Please....avoid.
@Nick W And probably not even organic, just cheap food with high prices.