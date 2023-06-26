The best wheelchair accessible restaurants in London

There is no universal definition for ‘accessible’. Someone may handle steps with a mobility aid, and whilst low lighting isn’t a dealbreaker for me – I'm a disabled power wheelchair user who can manage a 3cm step and currently uses a standard accessible toilet – it might be to someone who is visually impaired.

There are also places that are more accessible than those listed here (step-free requiring no assistance, perhaps, or bigger toilets), but I wanted to highlight that disabled people enjoy food everywhere, from casual restaurants to Michelin-star affairs.

We need to be actively included in all spaces, not least because we are paying customers – shout out to Tanakatsu, who purchased a ramp when I pointed out that even having ‘just one step’ doesn’t work for me. Our choices also need to be respected, like when I choose to go to restaurants that may be tricky to navigate simply because I want to try the food and don’t mind forgoing a toilet for the occasion. For this reason, venues need to provide full accessibility information, rather than simply declaring they are or aren’t accessible (or in most cases, omitting any mention at all). And of course, they should heed their duty to make reasonable adjustments under the Equality Act 2010.

