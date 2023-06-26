London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Booking Office 1869
Image: Booking Office 1869

The best wheelchair accessible restaurants in London

Alicia Loh of Explore Disabled on her favourite accessible joints in town, from casual spots to Michelin-star venues

Written by
Alicia Loh
Advertising

There is no universal definition for ‘accessible’. Someone may handle steps with a mobility aid, and whilst low lighting isn’t a dealbreaker for me – I'm a disabled power wheelchair user who can manage a 3cm step and currently uses a standard accessible toilet – it might be to someone who is visually impaired.

There are also places that are more accessible than those listed here (step-free requiring no assistance, perhaps, or bigger toilets), but I wanted to highlight that disabled people enjoy food everywhere, from casual restaurants to Michelin-star affairs. 

We need to be actively included in all spaces, not least because we are paying customers – shout out to Tanakatsu, who purchased a ramp when I pointed out that even having ‘just one step’ doesn’t work for me. Our choices also need to be respected, like when I choose to go to restaurants that may be tricky to navigate simply because I want to try the food and don’t mind forgoing a toilet for the occasion. For this reason, venues need to provide full accessibility information, rather than simply declaring they are or aren’t accessible (or in most cases, omitting any mention at all). And of course, they should heed their duty to make reasonable adjustments under the Equality Act 2010.

@ExploreDisabled

RECOMMENDED: The 50 Best Restaurants in London.

Top accessible restaurants

Sea Containers Restaurant
Sea containers

1. Sea Containers Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary European
  • South Bank

Come for the lovely location along the South Bank, stay for the sea bass ceviche tacos; delicate and delightful, with wonderful shells. I could have skipped the rest of the menu and inhaled two platters of these, though the ‘nduja flatbread is solid. The restaurant is step-free, with an accessible toilet.

Read more
Book online
Bancone
Photograph: Jade Nina Sarkhel

2. Bancone

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Covent Garden
  • price 2 of 4

Whatever my expectations were, Bancone’s whipped cod roe surpassed them. Their spicy pork and 'nduja ragù is a favourite – hearty, flavourful, with just a bit of spice – and the duck ragù is the stuff of dreams. Make sure to save space for dessert at this Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant, ideally their chocolate with mascarpone and lime. They report accessible toilets at their Covent Garden and Golden Square locations.

Read review
Advertising
Booking Office 1869
Booking Office

3. Booking Office 1869

  • Restaurants
  • British
  • St Pancras

Classy, elegant, and just a little old school, at Booking Office 1869 food and cocktails definitely hold their own. Whilst I wouldn't visit purely for the culinary experience, the Sunday roast is sound and it’s perfect for guests looking for a real London experience. There’s step-free access via St Pancras International or the Renaissance Hotel, with an accessible toilet.

Read more
Book online
Tanakatsu

4. Tanakatsu

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Islington

Freshly breaded katsu, delightful Japanese curry, generous portions, and an addictive salad dressing – their offerings have long become my comfort food, with my loyalty card stamps both embarrassing and a source of pride. Tanakatsu (which has an accessible toilet) has one step, but was one of the few restaurants to purchase a ramp at my suggestion. Needless to say, they have since earned their money back, including from other wheelchair user patrons.

Read more
Advertising
Barrafina King’s Cross

5. Barrafina King’s Cross

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • King’s Cross
  • price 3 of 4

You can't go wrong here, especially if you order their flavourful, rich arroz negro. Their tortillas are a dream, and the baby squid is crispy yet tender enough for my dysphagia. Watch out for their daily specials – if you ever see ox cheek, don't hesitate to order it. Coal Drop’s Yard and Borough Yards are both wheelchair accessible and report accessible toilets. As CDY has a lift, you may want to check if it's working and if high barstools aren’t good for you, ask for a spot in the beautiful dining room overlooking the canal.

Read review
Rasa Sayang
Photograph: Rasa Sayang

6. Rasa Sayang

  • Restaurants
  • Malaysian
  • Chinatown

This Malaysian/Singaporean stalwart does a brisk trade in perfectly flaky roti canai and chicken curry, rich nasi lemak, and Singaporean laksa (ask for more soup because you’ll want to slurp up more, and don’t tell them I told you). The ground floor is step-free, though there is a basement which is not, and they report an accessible toilet.

 

Read more
Advertising
St John
St John

7. St John

  • Restaurants
  • British
  • Farringdon
  • price 3 of 4

Quiet and unfussy, St John is an understated ever-present influence in London. Meals of crab meat on toast, crispy pig skin, and braised lamb are an indulgence, yet feel like going home. I still dream of their famous honeyed madeleines. Their main Smithfields dining room is up a flight of stairs, though they have a step-free ground floor bar area where you can also order from the main menu, and an accessible toilet.

Read more
Book online
Core by Clare Smyth

8. Core by Clare Smyth

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary European
  • Notting Hill
  • price 4 of 4

Dining at this three Michelin star establishment isn't just a meal, but the kind of experience you need to set aside a good few hours for. Each dish is thoughtfully, carefully crafted, including the iconic 'Core apple'. Step-free access is around the cobblestoned side entrance, and wheelchair users can only dine at the chef's table, which is an access point to improve, but it is also the best seat in the house! There is an accessible toilet.

Read review
Advertising

9. Golden Phoenix

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Chinatown

The ultimate fail-safe for dim sum. Try the crispy beancurd skin cheong fun and their fried noodles, which carry a whiff of that intoxicating wok hei (a lovely charred flavour only elicited from a hot wok and skilful chef). There’s an accessible entrance around the side and the space is generally tricky to manoeuvre, with no lift upstairs. Large accessible toilet.

Read more
Bocca di Lupo
Michael Franke / Time Out

10. Bocca di Lupo

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Soho

The menu changes daily at this Michelin Bib Gourmand and you could point at anything and be guaranteed a good meal, though my favourites are their rabbit ragu and cuttlefish with peas. Their wine list is enviable – I discovered a love for Rieslings here – and I’d visit for their sourdough bread alone. It’s tricky but manageable to navigate the ramp from the narrow pavement. It’s small inside and there is both counter dining and a dining room, so make a note on your booking if needed. They report an accessible toilet.

Read more
Book online
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Bestselling Time Out offers
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.