Queens are on their way to Wembley! Sink The Pink is marking the return of the Actual Out-Out NYE with an absolutely giant event. The queer party organisers will be taking over The SSE Arena on December 31 and they'll be bringing 'Drag Race' royalty Bimini Bon Boulash and singer Raye along for the ride. Oh, and it's a costume party, obvs. The theme? Happy New Wigs. I mean, it doesn't really make sense as a concept, but we're very much on board.
New Year’s Eve in London means you’re faced with some choices. Sometimes there’s so much choice, in fact, that you end up spending the night indoors with a few loved ones and plenty of booze. We’ve all been there, but London boasts loads of great New Year’s Eve events that should coax even the most reluctant NYE fan out of the house this year.
No matter how you feel like saying farewell to 2021 (and what a year it was), there’s definitely something for you. Just make sure you don't leave it too late if you’re trying to avoid the FOMO this year. Check out our guide to the best things to do on December 31.
We’ll be updating this page with more events for NYE 2021 as they are announced.