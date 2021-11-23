London
Cirque Du Soul New Year's Eve
Justin Gardner

New Year's Eve events in London

Still not sure what to do for New Year's Eve in London? Fear not – we’ve got your December 31 2021 sorted

Written by
Time Out London Things To Do
&
Chiara Wilkinson
New Year’s Eve in London means you’re faced with some choices. Sometimes there’s so much choice, in fact, that you end up spending the night indoors with a few loved ones and plenty of booze. We’ve all been there, but London boasts loads of great New Year’s Eve events that should coax even the most reluctant NYE fan out of the house this year. 

No matter how you feel like saying farewell to 2021 (and what a year it was), there’s definitely something for you. Just make sure you don't leave it too late if you’re trying to avoid the FOMO this year. Check out our guide to the best things to do on December 31. 

We’ll be updating this page with more events for NYE 2021 as they are announced.

How to spend New Year’s Eve

Sink the Pink NYE
Leoni Blue

Sink the Pink NYE

  • Clubs
  • Wembley

Queens are on their way to Wembley! Sink The Pink is marking the return of the Actual Out-Out NYE with an absolutely giant event. The queer party organisers will be taking over The SSE Arena on December 31 and they'll be bringing 'Drag Race' royalty Bimini Bon Boulash and singer Raye along for the ride. Oh, and it's a costume party, obvs. The theme? Happy New Wigs. I mean, it doesn't really make sense as a concept, but we're very much on board.   

Read more
The Cause: Goodbye Sweetheart
The Cause

The Cause: Goodbye Sweetheart

Tottenham's favourite party spot is hosting a New Year's super-festival to rival the rest, with celebrations taking place across various stages throughout the day and night. But it's just not any New Year's party – it's also the closing gig for The Cause, who are shutting their doors for good after opening in January 2018. The lineup is staying completely unannounced until the day, but you should expect some big names and friendly faces to keep the dance floor going non-stop. Tickets are bound to fly for this one, so we recommend you purchase far in advance. 

Chiara Wilkinson
 Staff Writer
Read more
Tobacco Dock NYE Festival
Photograph: Luke Dyson

Tobacco Dock NYE Festival

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Wapping

Tobacco Docks will play host to its first New Year’s Eve event this year, with Cogo and Kiss Nights’ NYE Festival. The Grade I listed venue will be taken over by beats and bass, with each area offering something special for dance heads. The line-up boasts big names – Rudimental, Joel Corry, Jax Jones – and rising stars like Bradford bassline collective Bad Boy Chiller Crew, plus a very special guest set to pull up in The Car Park arena. 

Read more
Buy ticket

Disappearing Dining Club: NYE Dinner Dance

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink events
  • Tufnell Park

Feast on fine food and sink brilliant booze at this grand bash from pop-up party crew Disappearing Dining Club. Taking place at the Dartmouth Arms, you might have to shell out a good few quid, but you get plenty of bang for your buck: a welcome cocktail, a four-course dinner and a Balearic disco afterwards, with DJs spinning tunes until 3am. You can also opt for a cheaper ticket if you skip the swanky scoff and just want the post-dinner party. This lot are pros at hosting parties and serving delicious food, so sit back, munch, natter and dance your way into 2022. 

Dinner menu includes: Oyster & Champagne Soup with Devonshire Crab and Salmon Caviar, Roast Duck Breast & Smoked Duck Sausage with Carrot and Ginger Purée and Port Jus, Truffled Brie, and Champagne & Elderflower Jelly. 

 

Read more
Buy ticket
NYE 2021: The Prohibition Party
Photograph: The Prohibition Party

NYE 2021: The Prohibition Party

Escape to the roaring twenties with a New Year's Eve party bursting with splendour, indulgence, and booze. Hosted by Bourne & Hollingsworth, The Prohibition Party will take place in Village Underground, decked out with live music, roulette tables, DJs and cocktails. To make the most of the glitz and the glamour, make sure you don your finest, most glittering glad rags and get ready to dance the night away. 

The party starts at 9pm and will run until 3am. Tickets cost £55 for general admission, with a pre-party dance class costing £70. 

Chiara Wilkinson
 Staff Writer
Read more
NYE at Brixton Academy
Photograph: Luke Dyson

NYE at Brixton Academy

  • Nightlife
  • Nightlife

This belter of a party at the O2 Academy Brixton, promises all sorts of house, disco, and loving. The line-up really is something. We’ve got all-star house DJ The Blessed Madonna – known for her uplifting, energised sets, she’s remixed everyone from The Chemical Brothers to Dua Lipa and founded the banging We Still Believe record label. She’ll be joined by feel good spinner Hunee, set to bring some disco rarities to the evening, as well as exciting up-and-coming London producer, TSHA. Grammy-nominated artist Jayda G will bring some stellar, groove-fuelled selections to the dance floor, joined by Alma Negra, B.Love, Felon5 and Delasflores. Oh, and there's still way more acts to come – so keep an eye out. 

Love Unlimited NYE takes place on December 31, 21:00-05:00, at O2 Academy Brixton, SW9 9SL. Remaining tickets start at £35 and are available to purchase here.

 

Chiara Wilkinson
 Staff Writer
Read more
New Year at The White Mansion

  • Nightlife
  • Adult
  • Trafalgar Square

The Mansion London specialise in high-end concept nights with a firm focus on debonair design and extravagant clubbing. Locations are kept on the down-low, expectations very high. What we know about this year’s iteration of the event is that it’s taking place in NW London, Zone 2. Ticket holders find out 48 hours before doors open.

What else? Well, there’ll be three dancefloors, VIP areas, and two lounges for socialising in. Entertainment is going to be dotted throughout the grand and secret venue in the form of DJs (one per floor covering pop, deep house, and hip-hop/r&b), glamorous dancers, stilt performances, free clairvoyant readings, art exhibitions and more.

The classy NYE party has a simple theme this year: White. But they also say “The Mansion London loves expressive party animals. Could be just an accessory or a glamorous dress, up to you.” There’s a prize for the best outfit, so it’s worth keeping in mind. Plus you’ll want to dress on-point, it’s one of the hottest parties of the year, after all.

Read more
Buy ticket
New Year's Eve in Trafalgar Square
Photograph: Shutterstock

New Year's Eve in Trafalgar Square

  • Things to do
  • Events & Festivals

The capital’s official New Year’s Eve celebrations will take place in Trafalgar Square, with a new event organised by the Mayor of London. The festivities will be broadcast live on BBC One and iPlayer, with footage setting up the excitement for 2022 and looking back at the capital’s highlights from the past year. There will be a live choir and other music, as well as food stalls and a huge screen showing the broadcast. What’s more, everything will still look super sparkly, thanks to the huge Christmas tree which will be unveiled in Trafalgar Square on December 2. 

Keen to get your hands on tickets? You’ll have to be patient for now. The event is still subject to licensing application approval, and tickets will be awarded to applicants through a lottery system, with more details announced in due course – including the price and how to get tickets when they’re available. 

 

Chiara Wilkinson
 Staff Writer
Read more
Somerset House's epic New Year's Eve party
Photograph: Luke Dyson

Somerset House's epic New Year's Eve party

  • Things to do
  • City Life

Somerset House will once again be hosting a corker of a party on the final day of 2021. As well as keeping its famed skating rink open late on December 31, the gorgeous neoclassical complex on the Strand will be putting on a whole host of activities to help you ring in 2022. 

There’ll be a street food market and DJs from Rinse FM, Dalston Superstore and Sheffield indie-pop icons The Long Blondes, and raucous singalongs to the likes of David Bowie and The Strokes in Later Youth’s pop-up piano bar. Tickets are £55 a pop (or £75 with skating included) and go on sale here at 10am this Friday, 26 November.

 

https://media.timeout.com/images/105818897/image.jpg
Read more

New Year's Eve Gala

  • Music
  • Classical and opera
  • Barbican

Part of the Barbican’s Raymond Gubbay Christmas Festival, this concert of popular classical music favourites features the London Concert Orchestra performing the likes of Richard Strauss’s overture to ‘Die Fledermaus’, Ravel’s ‘Boléro’ and Offenbach’s ‘Can Can’. Proper, good old-fashioned fun. Plus, it wraps at 9.45pm, leaving plenty of time to get home and start necking Stella like there’s no tomorrow.

Read more
Find things to do on New Year’s Day

