The Thames not big enough for you? Upgrade your post lockdown days by the water in one of these cute coastal towns near London

When the sun shines, it’s a tradition in London to immediately seek out the nearest beer gardens (allowed to reopen again, all being well, from April 12) or patch of grass to soak up some rays. But with a little planning, it’s perfectly easy to slink off a little further afield and upgrade your place in the sun to a seaside deckchair.

It’s looking like we will be able to travel more widely in England this summer. When the UK’s lockdown exit strategy was announced last week the Prime Minister suggested that, even though non-essential travel will still be discouraged, day trips in England may be allowed from March 29 - when the nationwide ‘stay-at-home’ order is lifted - and domestic holidays could be on the cards from April 12. Basically, the prospect of a coastal getaway is just around the corner.

The UK’s wild and sweeping coastline is peppered with pretty little towns - some of which are surprisingly close to London. Don’t be fooled by the small stature of these coastal retreats - they’re packed with plenty of things to do, see, eat, drink and explore. They’re kitsch, cool and perfect for flip-flopping your way through a day of salty, sandy fun.

Please note that some facilities and businesses in the towns and villages we mention may be closed when you visit. Always be mindful of the people who live locally, check whether car parks are open before you set off, and adhere to social-distancing and mask-wearing guidelines while your visiting.

