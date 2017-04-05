Every vegan delight under the sun will be at Eat Drink Vegan

Eat Drink Vegan is returning to the Rose Bowl on May 27 for a celebration of all things delicious and animal-friendly. The region’s best plant-based chefs and restaurants will gather alongside craft breweries, local winemakers and soda, cider and kombucha makers to offer tastes of the vegan lifestyle that are sure to impress everyone from hardcore vegans to those who typically gravitate to the beefiest burger they can sink their teeth into.
As you stroll the grounds of the Rose Bowl and Brookside Golf Course, you’ll have the opportunity to try drinks and bites from more than 75 restaurants, food trucks and tasting stations, with all food available to purchase a la carte. Adult tickets include a souvenir four-ounce glass, which you can have filled with unlimited pours of all the beverage options.
Check out the full list of vendors below:
Sizzle Pie
Chickpea & Olive
The Healthy Junk
Taqueria la Venganza
Donna Jean
Peaceful Provisions
Block Party x Cena Vegan
Sumo Dog
Mandoline Grill
Charlie’s Brownies
Groundwork
Bondi Harvest
Berben and Wolff
Word of Mouth
Yoga-Urt
Abbot's Butcher
AvocaToast
Baby Love Sweetery
Beetchup
Bling Bling Dumpling
Casa
Cena Vegan
Clara Cakes
Clean South
Clover Juice
Colima Coconuts
Diablo Pops
Divine Dips
Donut Farm
El Machete
Evolve Bakery
Fatsquatch
Follow Your Heart
IEATGRASS
India Jones
Indie Jams
Infinity Sauce
Jaycelab
Kelly's Croutons
Kettle Chips
Kind Kreme
Leaf Cuisine
Les Beaux Chocolats
LIVEAT Chocolate
Love You Latte
Lundberg Family Farms
Mama's International Tamales
Mod Foods Co.
Pies By Domonic
Power Plant Jerky
Proper's Pickle
Pudding Truck
Ridiculous Baking Co
Riot Grill
Rowe of Venice
Shugah Mama
Smart Pressed Juice
Snackrilege
Southern Fried Vegan
The Sushi Conscious
The Vegetarian Blog
Uncle Eddie's Vegan Cookies
Urban Ramen
You Are Loved Foods
The event, formerly known as the Vegan Beer and Food Festival, is open to kids, though the beer and wine areas will be exclusively open to those ages 21 and above. Families can buy discounted child tickets for those aged 5 to 15, which don’t include the souvenir cup or unlimited beverage pours that come standard with general admission or VIP passes.
Eat Drink Vegan takes place May 27 from noon to 9pm at the Rose Bowl and Brookside Golf Course. Tickets are available online for $55, $105 for VIP.
