Every vegan delight under the sun will be at Eat Drink Vegan

Eat Drink Vegan is returning to the Rose Bowl on May 27 for a celebration of all things delicious and animal-friendly. The region’s best plant-based chefs and restaurants will gather alongside craft breweries, local winemakers and soda, cider and kombucha makers to offer tastes of the vegan lifestyle that are sure to impress everyone from hardcore vegans to those who typically gravitate to the beefiest burger they can sink their teeth into.

As you stroll the grounds of the Rose Bowl and Brookside Golf Course, you’ll have the opportunity to try drinks and bites from more than 75 restaurants, food trucks and tasting stations, with all food available to purchase a la carte. Adult tickets include a souvenir four-ounce glass, which you can have filled with unlimited pours of all the beverage options.

Check out the full list of vendors below:

Sizzle Pie

Chickpea & Olive

The Healthy Junk

Butcher's Daughter

Amazebowls

Taqueria la Venganza

Broken Spanish

Badmaash

Donna Jean

Sweetfin Poke

Scoops Westside

Peaceful Provisions

Block Party x Cena Vegan

Cafe Gratitude

Trejo’s Tacos

Hanjip

Sumo Dog

Donut Friend

Beer Belly

Mandoline Grill

Charlie’s Brownies

Beefsteak

Groundwork

Bondi Harvest

Berben and Wolff

Word of Mouth

Yeastie Boys Bagels

Yoga-Urt

Kogi BBQ

Sage

Abbot's Butcher

AvocaToast

Baby Love Sweetery

Beetchup

Bling Bling Dumpling

Border Grill Truck

Casa

Cena Vegan

Clara Cakes

Clean South

Clover Juice

Colima Coconuts

Diablo Pops

Divine Dips

Donut Farm

El Machete

Evolve Bakery

Fatsquatch

Follow Your Heart

Grilled Cheese Truck

IEATGRASS

India Jones

Indie Jams

Infinity Sauce

Jaycelab

Kelly's Croutons

Kettle Chips

Kind Kreme

Leaf Cuisine

Les Beaux Chocolats

LIVEAT Chocolate

Love You Latte

Lundberg Family Farms

Mama's International Tamales

Mod Foods Co.

Pies By Domonic

Power Plant Jerky

Proper's Pickle

Pudding Truck

Ridiculous Baking Co

Riot Grill

Rowe of Venice

Shojin

Shugah Mama

Smart Pressed Juice

Snackrilege

Southern Fried Vegan

The Sushi Conscious

The Vegetarian Blog

The Walrus and The Hedgehog

Uncle Eddie's Vegan Cookies

Urban Ramen

You Are Loved Foods

The event, formerly known as the Vegan Beer and Food Festival, is open to kids, though the beer and wine areas will be exclusively open to those ages 21 and above. Families can buy discounted child tickets for those aged 5 to 15, which don’t include the souvenir cup or unlimited beverage pours that come standard with general admission or VIP passes.

Eat Drink Vegan takes place May 27 from noon to 9pm at the Rose Bowl and Brookside Golf Course. Tickets are available online for $55, $105 for VIP.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.