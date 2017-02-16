Things to do this weekend in Los Angeles: February 17-20

We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city's best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Check out the first of two nights of up-and-coming artists, photographers and creators alongside some sweet, sweet free chocolate at the appropriately titled Chocolate and Art Show. Make your way to the Vortex for body painting, live music, face-painting, free nail art/henna tattoos, live portraits and more.

Add a summery vibe to your Friday night with a set from Surfer Blood. These Floridians are taking their surf-inflected indie rock to the Teragram Ballroom on the coattails of their latest album, Snowdonia.

Alternatively, check out a sketch show from We Are Thomasse at the Second City. The married British-American duo has been compared to both Monty Python and Key & Peele and serves up sharp wit and lightning-quick sketch comedy.

Take your pick between two notable music festivals going down this weekend. Today only, Soulquarius takes over the Observatory grounds for an R&B affair featuring R. Kelly, Erykah Badu, Jhené Aiko, the Internet and the much-loved pairing of Ja Rule and Ashanti, among others.

At Exposition Park, the two-day Air + Style kicks off with sets from Vince Staples and Flume alongside a massive snowboarding slope.

Otherwise, head to Hauser Wirth & Schimmel for the opening of Jason Rhoades: Installations, 1994-2006. Roam around six immersive installations, strewn with wooden contraptions and neon signs, from the late California artist.

Wish Andre Young—oh, sorry, you might know him better as Dr. Dre—a happy birthday as the Echoplex hosts the annual Dre Day. Listen to local bands and DJs tackle Dr. Dre and Dre-produced hits, and make sure to put on your most gangsta face for The Chonric photobooth.

Speaking of artist tributes, get your best Stevie Nicks bouffant ready for the return of Fleetmac Wood. The late-night, dyslexia-inducing dance party is bringing its "Rumors Rave" of Fleetwood Mac remixes to Los Globos.

Work it harder, make it better, do it faster at the final day of the Daft Punk pop-up shop. Situated across the street from Maxfield in West Hollywood, the shop is selling Daft Punk-inspired apparel from a slew of top designers alongside official merch from the duo's online store, in addition to an archive of props and outfits.

Get up to speed on this year's Academy Award nominees at AirTalk's FilmWeek Oscar Preview. Gain expert insight into the awards, watch movie clips and hear critics debate who's likely to take home an Oscar as KPCC host Larry Mantle leads this live event at the Theatre at Ace Hotel.

If you're looking to familiarize yourself with one of the show's shortest—literally—categories, then head to the Nuart Theatre to watch the Oscar-Nominated Short Films. The theater is screening blocks of both the live action and animated short-length films nominated for the award.

There are those who line up opening night for the next 50 Shades movie and those who title their two-star reviews, "Did a teenager write this?" If you're part of the latter, wrap up your weekend at Competitive Erotic Fan Fiction. The comedy event at the Virgil features 10 comics reading their own erotica based on improv and audience suggestions.

If you have today off for President's Day, go for a hike, relax on the beach or just lounge around in your pajamas all day—we don't judge.

Regardless, reward yourself with a decadent dinner during the Rose Café x Roberta's Collaboration Dinner. Venice's Rose Café is teaming up with Brooklyn pizza joint Roberta's for a one-night-only collaborative dinner that's heavy on pizza and pasta.

Dive into a wet jubilee of comedy during the 12th anniversary of Hot Tub. The adorably cracked Kristen Schaal and gleefully absurd Kurt Braunohler host this comedy show at the Virgil, with sets from Cameron Esposito, Dave Ross and more.

